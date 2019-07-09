News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Simon Harris launches public consultation on increasing access to contraception

Simon Harris
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 11:06 AM

The Minister for Health has launched a public consultation on increasing access to contraception.

It follows the establishment of a working group on the matter earlier this year that was set up on the recommendation of the Joint Committee on the Eighth Amendment.

Simon Harris says removing barriers to contraception is a key priority for him as Minister for Health.

The consultation will remain open until midnight on Monday August 5.

“We have begun that work through the expansion of free access to condoms this year.

This allows for expanded access to the groups most at risk, and within the youth sector, including third level facilities.

“The working group has been underway in my Department since April and has done significant preparatory work," he added.

The working group was set up in April and is expected to report back to the Minister in September, according to the Department of Health.

Gardaí investigating 'deliberate attack' which left man with blade embedded in his side

ContraceptionSimon HarrisTOPIC: Health

