News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Simon Harris launches alliance to boost childhood vaccination rates

Simon Harris launches alliance to boost childhood vaccination rates
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 12:10 PM

A new vaccine alliance with the aim of boosting the uptake of childhood vaccines will be open to organisations that “support its principles”.

The alliance will include healthcare professionals, policymakers, patient advocates, students, and representatives from groups most affected by what the Department of Health has described as “vaccine hesitancy”.

Membership of the alliance will be finalised between now and December and in the meantime, Health Minister, Simon Harris, is arranging to meet with social media companies to discuss their efforts in combatting vaccine misinformation.

“Vaccination rates across the country are falling and diseases we had consigned to the history books are now making a comeback,” said Mr Harris at the launch of the alliance in Dublin.

We cannot afford to do nothing. We cannot allow the success of our childhood immunisation programme to become its enemy.

Mr Harris said the alliance would build on the success they had with the HPV vaccine with rates increasing from 51% to 70% in a short time and it would ensure parents had accurate, evidence-based information about vaccinations.

A steering group to guide the work of the alliance has already met and includes a wide range of organisations including Barnardos, Unicef Ireland, Science Foundation Ireland, Pavee Point and the Union of Students of Ireland as well as parents, doctors, nurses, midwives and pharmacists.

Research carried out by the Department of Health to help inform the work of the alliance found that some parents have genuine concerns about the use of vaccines but most believe that vaccinating their child was extremely important.

READ MORE

Phil Hogan named as EU's new Trade Commissioner

More on this topic

Harris writes to social media giants and tech firm bosses in bid to stop 'misinformation' about vaccinesHarris writes to social media giants and tech firm bosses in bid to stop 'misinformation' about vaccines

Letter to the Editor: Vaccines and the outbreak of reasonLetter to the Editor: Vaccines and the outbreak of reason

Save your son: HPV jab offers vital protection for boys Save your son: HPV jab offers vital protection for boys

Letter to the Editor: Compulsory vaccination goes against human rightsLetter to the Editor: Compulsory vaccination goes against human rights

TOPIC: Vaccinations

More in this Section

Schools will have to publish student and parent charter under proposed lawSchools will have to publish student and parent charter under proposed law

Two arrested in connection with Cork murder investigationTwo arrested in connection with Cork murder investigation

Hundreds of Defence Forces recruits paid to leave before completing their trainingHundreds of Defence Forces recruits paid to leave before completing their training

Mother of teen who died after taking substance at festival to walk marathon to raise funds for CUHMother of teen who died after taking substance at festival to walk marathon to raise funds for CUH


Lifestyle

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits.Michelle Darmody: Summer berry recipes

These stores are charting a course for more sustainable grocery shopping.The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste

It’s the perfect way to relax your mind and stretch out your body after a long flight.Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who is being harassed by an ex and doesn’t know where to turn.Ask a counsellor: ‘A man I dated won’t stop sending me letters – how can I get him to stop?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »