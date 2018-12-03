Simon Harris: Hospitals will have “really busy time” in January

Health services will come under severe pressure next month, Health Minister Simon Harris has admitted.

Mr Harris said it was “inevitable” that the health service would have a “really busy time” in January.

“I will be chairing a meeting with the HSE, and hospital group managers, on December 28, and another one on December 31, to make sure that everything that possibly can be done is done,” he said.

“But I am not going to lie to people; I am not going to suggest that January is not going to be a very busy period. It absolutely is.”

He urged the public to help ease the pressure on hospital emergency departments by using other health services.

Mr Harris said there was a “significant surge” in hospital activity in the early days of January.

It was a “cycle’ that the health service had been in for many years.

However, he acknowledged that there were too many admitted patients waiting on trolleys for a hospital bed.

The Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation said last month was the “worst-ever” November for hospital overcrowding.

Last week, the number of admitted patients forced to wait on trolleys and chairs, for beds, exceeded 100,000 for the first time.

Mr Harris said there were “serious challenges” facing the health services.

“Too many people wait on trolleys; 100,000 is an awful lot and far, far too many,” he said in an interview on Newstalk radio yesterday.

INMO general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said 2018 was already the worst year on record for patients on trolleys and there were still several weeks to go.

“January and February are typically the worst months, so nurses and midwives will be looking to the new year with a sense of dread,” she said.

According to the INMO, the number of patients forced to wait on trolleys and on chairs, for beds, last month, was up 11% on November 2017.

University Hospital Limerick had 1,071 patients on trolleys last month, twice Limerick’s bed capacity.

“This is the 18th month in a row that Limerick has had the most overcrowding,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

The union claims that much of the overcrowding is down to understaffing, caused primarily by low pay.

The HSE’s census shows that, last September, the health service had 227 fewer staff nurses than in December 2017.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said that in August, they warned the HSE that the trolley count would reach 100,000 before the year-end.

“We are disappointed that measures have not been put in place to realistically deal with trolley counts that are just out of control at this point,” she said.

A patient advocacy group has expressed concern that hospital overcrowding, as well as causing stress to patients and staff, exposes patients to avoidable risks.

Stephen McMahon, from the Irish Patients’ Association, said hospital overcrowding also had a knock-on effect on outpatient appointments and planned elective surgeries.

“There is no, one simple solution to the current, dangerous situation, but that should not deter the decision-makers from solving the problem and solving it urgently,” said Mr McMahon.

Mr Harris said he was trying to break the cycle of hospital overcrowding and that hospitals were increasingly operating at, or above, capacity.

But, he said, people must realise that there were not enough hospital beds in Ireland.

The Government is committed to addressing the capacity issue, with 240 beds opened this year and another 79 due to come on stream in the coming weeks.

He said the HSE would announce the opening of further beds this week, for the winter.

Mr Harris said that 550 more home-care packages to help move older people in and out of hospital more quickly had just been sanctioned.

The opening hours of primary care centres and minor injuries units would also be extended.

“It is important that we keep hospital EDs for emergencies,” he said.

Also, diagnostic services would open longer over the Christmas period, so hospital stays would be kept to a minimum.

Hospitals worst hit by overcrowding during November:

1: University Hospital Limerick: 1,071.

2: Cork University Hospital: 932.

3: University Hospital Galway: 676.

4: Letterkenny University hospital, Co Donegal: 581.

5: Tallaght University Hospital, Dublin: 559.

6: Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, Co Offaly: 549.

7: Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, Dublin: 436.