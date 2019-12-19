News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Simon Harris 'fed up of subsidising private insurance firms’ profits' with beds in public hospitals

By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 10:23 AM

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said he is “fed up of subsidising private insurance companies’ profits and we're not going to do that any more”.

He was commenting on plans announced by the Government on Wednesday that hospital consultants who commit to working only in public hospitals will be offered a salary of up to €250,000.

From next summer all medical specialists will be appointed under a new Sláintecare consultant contract which will not allow private practice.

“Every single day, today, in Ireland, in our hospitals on average 15% of the beds are being taken up by private practice and yet there will be hundreds of people, public patients, who can't afford private health insurance, perhaps elderly people, waiting for admission,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

This happens, he said, “because there's not enough other beds, 15% of our beds that the taxpayer has funded are being used for the benefit of private insurance companies.”

The Minister said that the plan to have consultants commit to working only in public hospitals is “the first time any one has tried to end the two-tier health service.”

From a patient’s perspective “absolutely they're going to need to have confidence over a period of time that they no longer need their private health insurance, they're not going to do that overnight.

Many families struggle to pay private health insurance, they don't have it because they want it, they have it because they think they need it, I can understand it.

“We do have a situation in Ireland where 45% of people today are getting hospital operations in 12 weeks or less, 30% are seeing our public consultant in 10 weeks or less.

"But if we want to do better on that the only way we'll do better on that is by hiring more consultants and the only way we'll hire more consultants is to pay them more and ask them to work differently.

READ MORE

Rotunda Hospital staff set up fundraising page to replace vital machine

“That's what these proposals are about.”

More on this topic

Six hospitals with over 30 patients awaiting beds as figure rises above 600Six hospitals with over 30 patients awaiting beds as figure rises above 600

After waiting two years boy has surgery cancelled at last minute due to lack of beds and nursesAfter waiting two years boy has surgery cancelled at last minute due to lack of beds and nurses

Over 600 waiting on hospital trolleys this morningOver 600 waiting on hospital trolleys this morning

Mother files 30 complaints against hospital after son's cancer treatment postponed due to bed shortageMother files 30 complaints against hospital after son's cancer treatment postponed due to bed shortage


healthhospitalhospital consultantsTOPIC: Hospital overcrowding

More in this Section

Nora Quoirin’s parents meet government officials in bid for full inquiryNora Quoirin’s parents meet government officials in bid for full inquiry

FAI have 'steep mountain to climb' before Department restores its funding, says MinisterFAI have 'steep mountain to climb' before Department restores its funding, says Minister

Report: Fine Gael deselect Verona Murphy as election candidateReport: Fine Gael deselect Verona Murphy as election candidate

Protestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow studentProtestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow student


Lifestyle

Raymond Deane’s operatic version of the Florence Newton witch trial was great drama with a vivid score.Our contributor Cathy Desmond selects her highlights of the year

Our regular contributors select their highlights of the year.Our contributor Philip Watson selects his entertainment highlights of the year

Billie Eilish and Lizzo were among the big breakthrough acts in 2019, while we bade farewell to the likes of Ginger Bakerand Keith Flint, writes Ed PowerA music summary of 2019: Old town roads and Fontaines of youth

I never really had a good relationship with them and I find that they can be rude to my husband and they make subtle jokes about our relationship.Learning Points: 'I’m dreading the tension at family Christmas dinner'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »