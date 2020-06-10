Simon Harris faces Dáil grilling on cancer screening restart

The Minister for Health is set to be quizzed in the Dáil tomorrow over when essential cancer screening services will restart.

Simon Harris will appear before the chamber to answer questions related to the ongoing Covid19 pandemic under the remit of his department.

All screening services were cancelled in March when the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Experts stated that programmes which involved intimate examinations could not continue during the public health emergency because of the need for social distancing. Now Ireland has entered Phase 2 of the roadmap, and seen other elements expedited as the virus continues to decrease in the community, there has been public pressure to restart the treatments.

Mr Harris has previously said the government is working on how it can resume cancer screenings safely as soon as possible, as backlog continues to grow for BreastCheck, CervicalCheck, and BowelScreen, but has not yet given a date. It is expected there would be a delay of months for cervical smears, however health experts and charity groups say they are increasingly concerned about women who are already displaying symptoms.

Prominent campaigners such as Vicky Phelan have already stated that the delay in return will cost lives, as by the time some of those who have symptoms go to their GP, screening is ineffectual because patients could have developed abnormalities and already be in the early stages of cancer.

Vicky Phelan. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Many health facilities, such as the largest smear taker in CervicalCheck, The Well Woman Service, say that while it would be a challenge to adapt their clinic to protect patients and staff from the spread of Covid19, it is not impossible.

TDs have indicated that they wish to see a detailed plan from the minister on how waiting lists for these services, and other treatments will be tackled, as the already long waits suffered by some patients will now be backlogged after a two month shutdown.

Minister Harris is also likely to be called on to confirm the government's stance Cavan’s midwife-led unit (MLU), one of only two in the country, after it appeared that there were plans to downgrade or close down the service.

After a meeting with the minister, a statement was released by the Irish Midwives and Nurses Organisation noting that in the Department of Health’s view, there is no threat to service at Cavan MLU.

Mr Harris is said to have emphasised his "unequivocal" support for the service and his commitment to the National Maternity Strategy, which TDs will be keen to have on the public record, after many voiced their support for the service in the last few days.

The Taoiseach will also appear before the chamber, likely to further discuss the new government childcare plan.