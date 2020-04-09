Simon Harris: Covid-19 restrictions will probably be around for another couple of weeks

The Minister for Health Simon Harris has said that it is unlikely that restrictions introduced last month to counteract the spread of Covid-19 will be lifted in the next couple of weeks.

The Minister is to meet with the National Public Health Emergency Team tomorrow and he expects them to recommend a continuation of the restrictions for "a period of weeks".

Minister Harris told PJ and Jim on Classic Hits this morning: “To be blunt and honest with people, the restrictions that are in place are not going to be lifted tomorrow, we're going to have to keep at it.

"What we're hoping to be able to do is show people what the journey looks like, if we keep at this for another couple of weeks, where does it bring us, what does success look like?

"The virus is probably going to be here for a long time, but we need to get to a point where your mum can see the grandkids again even if the virus still is in Ireland."

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice social distancing

New regulations giving gardaí beefed up enforcement powers to ensure compliance with coronavirus restrictions over the bank holiday weekend were signed by the health minister earlier this week.

The regulations will give officers the power to issue a €2,500 fine or a six-month jail term.

Gardaí had been relying on their existing public order powers since the current strict limitations on movement were ordered by the Government 11 days ago.

The Minister concluded by saying that we can save thousands more lives than our doctors can and that if we get things wrong this weekend, we could go back to a very dark place.