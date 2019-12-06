News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Simon Harris: CervicalCheck staff ‘subjected to abuse’

Simon Harris: CervicalCheck staff ‘subjected to abuse’
Health Minister Simon Harris
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

Friday, December 06, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Health Minister Simon Harris has acknowledged the abuse and stress staff running CervicalCheck were subjected to in the wake of the controversy that rocked the national screening programme.

Mr Harris was responding to reports in yesterday’s Irish Examiner that a number of key staff had resigned and that others were out on stress leave as a result of highly personalised abuse directed at staff running the service.

Nóirín Russell, the lead colposcopist of the Kerry Colposcopy Service, told the Irish Examiner that the 15 clinicians running the country’s colposcopy clinics — where women with suspected smear test abnormalities are referred for further investigation — were considering quitting because of the toxic environment they are now working in and the lack of support.

Mr Harris said Dr Russell had outlined “the reality” of what was a very stressful period for healthcare professionals.

He said he had visited the offices of CervicalCheck in Limerick in recent weeks “and there is no doubt they have been operating under huge pressure”.

“Indeed, many of them have been subjected to abuse,” said Mr Harris.

These are people who get up every day and work to save lives.

He said that while the CervicalCheck debacle — the failure to disclose audits to women or the findings of those audits — had caused “massive pain and hurt to people right across the country” it had also “caused a lot of hurt and pain to people working in the health service”.

“It was a very difficult time, perhaps a very frenzied time, and I’ll certainly be reflecting on the role of the political system in that regard as well,” Mr Harris said. “I think we have a duty now, that we have to support our clinicians.”

He said he hoped the Government’s new patient safety bill, published yesterday, will prevent the type of non-disclosure that occurred within CervicalCheck. The bill will make disclosure mandatory.

Mr Harris said he will also be bringing forward an amendment to the bill to increase the powers of the minister for health of the day to carry out investigations when things go wrong.

Separately, Ciarán Ó Riain, a surgical pathologist with a specialist interest in gynaecological cancer, writes in today’s Irish Examiner that we need, as a society “to honestly address how we balance individual rights to legal action against the population benefits of an imperfect but effective high-quality screening system that simply cannot function in the face of multiple costly legal actions”.

Dr Ó Riain said there are more than 100 legal cases against the national cervical screening system.

READ MORE

Varadkar: Dara Murphy should pay back expenses if Dáil rules were broken

More on this topic

Dr Ciarán Ó Riain: Cancer screening is not perfect, but we need itDr Ciarán Ó Riain: Cancer screening is not perfect, but we need it

'I understand the anger': Consultant says CervicalCheck staff being subjected to 'damaging' abuse'I understand the anger': Consultant says CervicalCheck staff being subjected to 'damaging' abuse

Vicky Phelan backs Lorraine Walsh's decision to quit CervicalCheck committeeVicky Phelan backs Lorraine Walsh's decision to quit CervicalCheck committee

Taoiseach open to new smear test reviewTaoiseach open to new smear test review


TOPIC: CervicalCheck

More in this Section

Eight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from IrelandEight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from Ireland

HSE: 120 people could die from the flu this winter HSE: 120 people could die from the flu this winter

Jury continues deliberations in Mitchelstown murder trialJury continues deliberations in Mitchelstown murder trial

Flu vaccine uptake by people aged over 65 reaches 62%Flu vaccine uptake by people aged over 65 reaches 62%


Lifestyle

The Marquee in Cork dominated the gig news this week, with a string of announcements for what is expected to be the final year at the Monahan Road venue before the site is developedScene + Heard: The most played artist on Spotify and all the latest music news

Esther N McCarthy picks perfect paperweights, brilliant books and Christmas collectables this week.Brilliant books and Christmas collectables - here's our wish list

John Spillane tells Ellie O’Byrne how he’s hoping to fund his next album by taking the bardic route of writing unique compositions for people on whatever they’d like‘I’ll write you a song for €1,000' - John Spillane's unique way to fund new album

From starring in a Cork-set film, to securing a role in Ridley Scott’s major new HBO series, it has been quite a year for Niamh Algar, writes Esther McCarthyIreland’s next big thing: Niamh Algar on her incredible year

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »