News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Simon Harris attends emergency meeting in Europe on coronavirus

Simon Harris attends emergency meeting in Europe on coronavirus
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 10:31 AM

Minister for Health Simon Harris is attending an emergency meeting of European Health Ministers in Brussels today to discuss the coronavirus outbreak.

Minister Harris said that, although there are no confirmed cases in Ireland, we must remain vigilant.

It comes after the death toll in China jumped dramatically to over 1,300 while the total number of infections in the country is now close to 60,000.

Last night, a spokesperson for the European Commission told Parliament that it has mobilised its services and agencies and is working on all fronts to tackle the outbreak.

Dublin MEP Clare Daly spoke during the debate to say: "She did say that there was a coordinated approach across the EU and member states at points of entry.

"There have been some serious stories about the lack of presence in Ireland, in terms of some of the activities, so I would be hoping that that has improved, but overall we did make the point that in Ireland we have in excess of 2,000 winter deaths every year.

"1,000 people have died of this, it's very tragic, but we have to have a sense of proportion and work with the scientists to contain it."

Meanwhile, an Irish man who was quarantined in Liverpool for the past two weeks after travelling from Wuhan is expected to return home to Kildare today.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: China reports 254 new deaths and more than 15,000 new cases

More on this topic

Ighalo training away from Carrington due to coronavirus concernsIghalo training away from Carrington due to coronavirus concerns

Quarantined Britons to be released as ninth UK coronavirus case is confirmedQuarantined Britons to be released as ninth UK coronavirus case is confirmed

Beijing replaces officials in Hubei after coronavirus outbreakBeijing replaces officials in Hubei after coronavirus outbreak

Cruise ship subject of coronavirus fears anchors off CambodiaCruise ship subject of coronavirus fears anchors off Cambodia


coronavirusEuropehealthTOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Midwives’ commitment ‘is being abused’Midwives’ commitment ‘is being abused’

Drink binge man crashed car into garda station Drink binge man crashed car into garda station

Trains in and out of Heuston delayed due to points failure Trains in and out of Heuston delayed due to points failure

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...


Lifestyle

William Shakespeare is considered the greatest writer to have ever lived. Yet, we know very little about him.Learning Points: Phillip Schofield’s sexuality is none of our business

If it fell on a work day I remember coming down the stairs for breakfast before school and seeing three bouquets of flowers on the table.Mum's the Word: How celebrating Valentine’s Day helps mend my broken heart

Moving to Cloughjordan eco-village was my idea. I’d done a dance project in Scotland’s Findhorn Foundation community in 2004 and it opened my eyes to another way of living.It takes an eco village: raising a free range family

A hedge acts as a border while enhancing the garden, says Peter DowdallPushing the boundaries: How a hedge acts as a border while enhancing the garden

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »