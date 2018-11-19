Home»ireland

Simon Coveney to travel to Brussels for Brexit discussions

Monday, November 19, 2018 - 06:48 AM

Tánaiste Simon Coveney is set to take part in discussions in Brussels over the UK’s draft withdrawal agreement.

Minister of State for European Affairs, Helen McEntee, is also travelling for meetings with their counterparts at the General Affairs Council.

Mr Coveney described the draft accord as a “positive development”.

“After months of negotiations, we are pleased to be in a position to discuss the finalised Withdrawal Agreement and outline of the Joint Political Declaration with our EU partners,” he said.

“This is a positive development, albeit against the backdrop of our shared regret that the UK is leaving the EU.”

Mr Coveney paid tribute to EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his team for their “deep understanding of the unique nature of the Irish issues”.

“The Commission team has found innovative and practical solutions to complex problems and Ireland is extremely grateful for their commitment all through what has been a difficult process,” he added.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

BrexitIrelandpolitics

Related Articles

Withdrawal deal is a decisive step forward, insists NI Secretary

Brexit: The week ahead

Fine Gael accused of having ‘a poke in the eye for unionists’

DUP says opposition to Brexit deal has been vindicated

More in this Section

DUP says opposition to Brexit deal has been vindicated

Young woman seriously hurt in fall from Dublin hotel window; one woman arrested

'Means so much to be asked': Vicky Phelan turns on Limerick's Christmas lights

One in hospital after 'fight night' mass brawl in Shannon hotel


Breaking Stories

Ensuring Britain is still open for the business of arts

He dreamed a dream: Killian Donnelly talks about leading Les Miserables in Dublin this Christmas

Islands of Ireland: Islandhopping to Hop Island

Donal Hickey: Plans are in place to save the pearl mussel

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 17, 2018

    • 3
    • 4
    • 20
    • 21
    • 37
    • 42
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »