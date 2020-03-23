News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Simon Coveney tests negative for Covid-19

Simon Coveney tests negative for Covid-19
Tánaiste Simon Coveney was alerted by the HSE. File picture.
By Aoife Moore
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 06:24 PM

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has been tested for Covid-19 but has been assured he has not contracted the virus.

Mr Coveney was tested after the HSE alerted him that he had been in direct contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.

“Like thousands of people across the country, I was contacted in recent days by a member of the HSE contact-tracing team to say I had been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19," Mr Coveney told the Examiner.

"I followed all protocol and was tested. The result is negative for Covid 19. I would like to sincerely thank the HSE team for their professionalism and courtesy.

"Testing is going to be a reality for tens of thousands of people and it is vitally important that we all follow HSE direction in the interest of public health.”

READ MORE

Dingle fishermen block Spanish and French crews from coming ashore over Covid-19 fears

It is understood Mr Coveney is the first member of cabinet to be tested. However Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has been in self-isolation after visiting family abroad.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that the number of confirmed cases in Ireland has gone over 1,000. A total of 215 new cases of the virus were confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, the biggest single daily increase.

The total number of cases in the Republic now stands at 1,125.

READ MORE

Two more Covid-19 deaths confirmed with more deaths 'likely'

More on this topic

Coronavirus pandemic is accelerating – WHOCoronavirus pandemic is accelerating – WHO

A look at what sport still went ahead on March 23 despite the coronavirus crisisA look at what sport still went ahead on March 23 despite the coronavirus crisis

Mike Quirke: Securing the right result against a shared opposition is now our priorityMike Quirke: Securing the right result against a shared opposition is now our priority

Call for student nurses to be paid for placements during crisisCall for student nurses to be paid for placements during crisis


TOPIC: Coronavirus