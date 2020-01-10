News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Simon Coveney recalls how Lyra McKee murder sparked talks

Simon Coveney recalls how Lyra McKee murder sparked talks
By Press Association
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 07:14 AM

Murdered journalist Lyra McKee was recalled as a draft deal designed to restore devolved government to Northern Ireland was unveiled.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney read a quote from Ms McKee’s book which was published after her death as he and Northern Ireland Secretary  Julian Smith unveiled the draft accord on Thursday night.

The Belfast woman was shot dead by dissident republicans as she observed a riot in Derry last April.

Lyra McKee
Lyra McKee

Her funeral heard what many regarded as a public rebuke to politicians by the presiding priest at her funeral, Fr Martin Magill, who asked why it had taken such a tragedy for them to come together in united purpose.

The cleric’s words were met with a standing ovation by the congregation.

Fresh talks were called in the aftermath, which were to go on to last over nine months until this week.

Mr Coveney said he took it as a cue to work towards finding a solution to the impasse which has left Northern Ireland without devolved government for three years.

The people of Northern Ireland punch way above their weight in so many fields

“I think it’s also very important to remember the awful murder of Lyra McKee that brought us back to these talks nine months ago,” he said.

“The Irish and British governments and all the party leaders were left in no doubt by the wave of applause and the very public demand in St Anne’s Cathedral that we had been called out to get politics in Northern Ireland working again.”

Mr Coveney noted that Ms McKee had written about Northern Ireland being a country that disproportionately contributed talent to the rest of the world, and went on to quote a passage from her book.

“And she’s right,” he added. “The people of Northern Ireland punch way above their weight in so many fields. It’s now time their politicians stepped up and fully represented their constituents.”

READ MORE

Irish and UK governments publish outline deal to restore powersharing in the North

More on this topic

Renewed apology over Lyra McKee killing dismissed as ‘hollow’Renewed apology over Lyra McKee killing dismissed as ‘hollow’

Posthumous degree awarded to Lyra McKeePosthumous degree awarded to Lyra McKee

Lyra McKee’s sister ‘devastated’ over reaction to her Stormont return pleaLyra McKee’s sister ‘devastated’ over reaction to her Stormont return plea

'We are being failed in Northern Ireland' - Lyra McKee's partner warns of increasing violence'We are being failed in Northern Ireland' - Lyra McKee's partner warns of increasing violence


Fr Martin MagillJulian SmithLyra McKeeNorthern IrelandSimon CoveneyTOPIC: Lyra McKee

More in this Section

Level of outbreaks of flu in emergency departments is 'perturbing'Level of outbreaks of flu in emergency departments is 'perturbing'

HSE to spend €1.1m on extended security support for now obsolete operating systemHSE to spend €1.1m on extended security support for now obsolete operating system

Frustration as NI powersharing proposals yet to be shared with smaller partiesFrustration as NI powersharing proposals yet to be shared with smaller parties

Retailers’ contribution to Beef Taskforce meeting only raised further questions, say farmersRetailers’ contribution to Beef Taskforce meeting only raised further questions, say farmers


Lifestyle

From film to fashion, books to TV, our writers pick the cultural highlights of the season.A breakdown of your hot 100 events for 2020

Georgia Humphreys meets some of the cast of the hit Netflix comedy which returns for a second series todayNetflix are back for more Sex Education

From Sesame Street to Jaws, Mario Rosenstock tells Ellie O’Byrne about some of his cultural touchstonesLeaving a lasting impression: Mario Rosenstock talks about his biggest cultural influences

Breda Graham follows the journey of Team Hope’s two-millionth shoebox from the hands of one of our own to the hands of a little girl in Romania.From your hands to theirs - Two million shoeboxes of hopes and dreams

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »