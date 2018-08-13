Simon Coveney: No snap election planning

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has been forced to downplay suggestions of a snap general election before Christmas after it emerged he has written to constituents to help fundraise for his campaign if a sudden national vote is called.

Mr Coveney’s spokesperson rejected claims of internal Fine Gael snap election planning last night, insisting the request was simply a standard fundraising letter.

In a June 22 letter to constituents obtained by a Sunday newspaper, Mr Coveney wrote “to ask for your help” in fundraising as “we are likely to see a general election” if the confidence and supply deal between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is not extended.

Saying the next election “is the most important in a lifetime”, Mr Coveney wrote in the letter that any fundraising efforts would be appreciated as Fine Gael attempts to hold one of the four seats in the constituency and to potentially regain a second lost by senator Jerry Buttimer in 2016.

“I am writing to ask for your help. As you may know, the Government’s confidence and supply agreement comes to an end in December 2018 and without a negotiated extension we are likely to see a general election.

“For me and Fine Gael, this election is the most important in a lifetime. We have forcussed for seven years on rebuilding an economy, getting people back to work and modernising Irish society.

“Having returned our country to balanced budgets, strong growth and full employment, we now have a clear vision for the kind of Ireland that’s possible,” wrote the Tánaiste.

“None of this happens without electoral success in the next election. So I’m asking for your assistance to help me fund a strong campaign in Cork to gain seats for Fine Gael.”

Asked about the letter last night, Mr Coveney’s spokesperson stressed that it was simply a standard fundraising letter and was not intended to indicate that a snap general election is being planned.

“There’s nothing in this. The confidence and supply agreement was always for three budgets. There may be an extension to that depending on negotiations.”