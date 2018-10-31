Home»Breaking News»ireland

Simon Coveney looking forward to 'constructive' British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - 06:27 PM

The British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) is set to take place on Friday.

It was confirmed that the governmental forum for Anglo-Irish co-operation will meet in Dublin for the second time this year.

Established under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, the BIIGC focuses on bilateral agreement between Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The government will be represented by Tanaiste Simon Coveney and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.

The British government will be represented by MP David Lidington and Northern Ireland Secretary of State Karen Bradley.

The representatives will discuss the effective operation of the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA), north/south security co-operation and bilateral co-operation between the two governments.

Mr Coveney said he was looking forward to a “constructive meeting” in Dublin.

“Following the last meeting of the conference in July, it shows the shared determination of both governments to get all of the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement operating effectively again as soon as possible,” he said.

“It also demonstrates that, despite the current challenges, both the Irish and UK governments are committed to developing the relationship between our countries and looking at ways to maintain and deepen our engagement.”

Mr Flanagan said the meeting will be an “important opportunity” for both governments to discuss their shared security concerns.

“We have common cause in combating the threat from paramilitaries who continue to reject the Good Friday Agreement,” he said

“While considerable progress has been made on the security front, the need for continued action against paramilitaries and ongoing vigilance remains.”

Speaking in the House of Commons today, the Ms Bradley confirmed she is attending the conference in Dublin.

Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster has previously dismissed the conference as a “talking shop”, adding that it did not have any decision-making powers.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

British-Irish Intergovernmental ConferenceNorthern IrelandIreland

Related Articles

Ex-Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff will not be prosecuted over Kingsmill social media post

Peers divided over bid to extend human rights protections to Northern Ireland

First paramedic at Greysteel massacre relives haunting memories

Almost forgotten cenotaph in north Belfast to become visible again

More in this Section

Kerry man transferred to UK after suffering serious injuries in France cycling accident

Minister hoping to 'engage constructively' with teachers union after they reject new entrants' pay offer

Tánaiste visiting London and Paris for Brexit talks

Asthma Society warns sufferers to steer clear of bonfires and fireworks


Breaking Stories

Male fertility: Should men be thinking about their biological clocks too?

Katie Piper: ‘It makes me so happy that perceptions of beauty are gradually changing’

These are Meghan’s fashion highlights from her first royal tour

6 simple but essential exercises for older people

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 27, 2018

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »