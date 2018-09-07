Home»Breaking News»ireland

Simon Coveney: 'I don't say Trump's a racist but I disagree with many of his policies'

Friday, September 07, 2018 - 11:54 AM

Tánaiste Simon Coveney doesn't think Donald Trump is racist.

The US President is coming to Ireland in November as part of a European tour.

Mr Coveney acknowledges it will be a controversial visit but says it doesn't mean the Government endorses his policies.

"I don't say he's a racist but, as I've said before, I disagree with many of the policies that he advocates," the Tánaiste said.

"That is unfortunate but it's the reality.

"The way mature politicians deal with these things is that they meet with each other, they have disagreements and they explain each other's positions."

Digital Desk


