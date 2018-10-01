Home»Breaking News»ireland

Simon Communities: Govt can solve homelessness crisis before it becomes the new 'normal'

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 07:16 AM

The Simon Communities is driving home the message that the homeless crisis cannot be normalised.

It is holding an expert forum today where solutions to the problem will be put forward.

The Simon Communities says thousands of men, women and children are now homeless or in fear of losing their home and what is becoming an everyday sight must not be accepted as the new "normal".

It says the private rented market is failing as a response to tackling the crisis, social housing construction in recent decades has halted, and mortgage debt and rents have spiralled.

Its 'Homelessness Is Not Normal' campaign has more than 5,000 petition signatures in just one week and it is looking for more people to add their voice.

National Spokesperson for the Simon Communities, Niamh Randall says the crisis has impacted every region in Ireland.

She said: "It's not acceptable that so many people are experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity in the State, and also it is possible to address these issues, it is solvable.

"So we will be calling on the Government that as part of Budget 2019, they assure that access to affordable housing is a top priority."

Ms Randall says her organisation's homeless and housing forum today will hear from national and international experts.

She said: "We are really focusing on solutions here today. It's really clear that we can end this particular crisis, focusing on evidence-based solutions, what works on other countries and we have a number of national and international experts speaking at our event today."


KEYWORDS

homelessnessSimon CommunityIreland

Related Articles

Homeless charities call for Government clarity on homelessness figures

Charities hit out at 'disingenuous' re-categorisation of homeless figures

Brian Friel's art collection raises almost €200,000 for Peter McVerry Trust

Third of Irish housing should be publicly-owned

More in this Section

Here is the time of year when most burglaries happen, according to the AA

Animal welfare organisation to launch campaign about risks of buying pets online

PSNI make three arrests after reported crossbow incident in Derry

Young Meath man dies suddenly after attending music event


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »