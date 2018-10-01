Simon Communities: Govt can solve homelessness crisis before it becomes the new 'normal'

The Simon Communities is driving home the message that the homeless crisis cannot be normalised.

It is holding an expert forum today where solutions to the problem will be put forward.

The Simon Communities says thousands of men, women and children are now homeless or in fear of losing their home and what is becoming an everyday sight must not be accepted as the new "normal".

It says the private rented market is failing as a response to tackling the crisis, social housing construction in recent decades has halted, and mortgage debt and rents have spiralled.

Its 'Homelessness Is Not Normal' campaign has more than 5,000 petition signatures in just one week and it is looking for more people to add their voice.

National Spokesperson for the Simon Communities, Niamh Randall says the crisis has impacted every region in Ireland.

She said: "It's not acceptable that so many people are experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity in the State, and also it is possible to address these issues, it is solvable.

"So we will be calling on the Government that as part of Budget 2019, they assure that access to affordable housing is a top priority."

Ms Randall says her organisation's homeless and housing forum today will hear from national and international experts.

She said: "We are really focusing on solutions here today. It's really clear that we can end this particular crisis, focusing on evidence-based solutions, what works on other countries and we have a number of national and international experts speaking at our event today."