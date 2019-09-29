News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Simon Communities: Europe ‘should help fund 20,000 extra new affordable homes’

Simon Communities: Europe ‘should help fund 20,000 extra new affordable homes’
By Press Association
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 05:48 PM

Europe should help fund 20,000 extra new affordable homes in Ireland, the Simon Communities said.

The European Investment Bank and credit unions ought to back a five-year drive to end a homelessness crisis engulfing more than 10,000 people, campaigners said.

Simon Communities of Ireland launches its pre-budget submission on Monday.

Head of policy and communications, Wayne Stanley, said: “More than 10,000 people are now recorded as homeless in Ireland – that is an unconscionable figure in a wealthy country.

“Our housing system is broken: we are currently taking an individualised look at ending homelessness, when the problem is systemic.

“As a nation, we need a change in our thinking from the intractable to the possible.”

People should recognise that it will not be possible to return to home ownership levels of the 1990s, but neither will it be solved through relying on the private rented sector: it must include other housing solutions, he added.

The measures to end homelessness are multifaceted, but we believe that sustainable long-term cost rental accommodation is key.

Rather than an over-reliance on the private rented sector, a structured cost rental model would see quality, affordable housing built by the State (or on its behalf by approved housing bodies) using low cost loans, such as funding from the European Investment Bank or credit union funding.

He said: “This model is not developer-led and the affordable rent on this type of accommodation would be based on the cost of building plus ongoing maintenance.”

The Simon Communities in Ireland is also calling for the Government to increase the level of rent supplement and housing assistance payment rates in line with market rent, and to increase to the full amount jobseeker payment rates for people under 26 who are experiencing homelessness.

Mr Stanley said people aged under 26 do not get a discount on the cost of living because of their age but urged that they too be given a chance to get out of or avoid homelessness.

He added: “In many parts of the country, rent for accommodation in the private rental sector is now out of reach of many low-income families and individuals.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

€25m funding for local mental health services being 'held back', FF claim

More on this topic

European co-housing apartments needed to attract long-term residents to Irish cities, developer saysEuropean co-housing apartments needed to attract long-term residents to Irish cities, developer says

Government's fast-track housing scheme to be revampedGovernment's fast-track housing scheme to be revamped

Economists call for vacant site owners to be taxed 'aggressively'Economists call for vacant site owners to be taxed 'aggressively'

An Bord Pleanala to consider 700 build-to-rent apartments on Dublin's southsideAn Bord Pleanala to consider 700 build-to-rent apartments on Dublin's southside


Simon Communities of IrelandHomelessnessHousing crisisRental crisisTOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Thousands protest in London against prosecution of ‘Soldier F’ over Bloody Sunday deathsThousands protest in London against prosecution of ‘Soldier F’ over Bloody Sunday deaths

Here are the OPW sites that got the most visitors in 2018Here are the OPW sites that got the most visitors in 2018

Hundreds join ‘march for choice’ abortion rally in DublinHundreds join ‘march for choice’ abortion rally in Dublin


Lifestyle

Not all heart disease warning signs are as obvious as severe chest pain. Two leading cardiologists outline some of the more subtle symptoms.World Heart Day: 8 subtle signs of heart disease you might not know about

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »