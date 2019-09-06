News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Silent demonstration at Stormont over planned liberalisation of abortion laws

Silent demonstration at Stormont over planned liberalisation of abortion laws
By Press Association
Friday, September 06, 2019 - 08:54 PM

Thousands of people have staged a silent demonstration at Stormont over the planned liberalisation of abortion laws in Northern Ireland.

Protesters gathered at the front gates of the estate before walking up Prince of Wales Avenue to Parliament Buildings.

They stood there in silence, with heads bowed and holding lights, for six minutes, to represent the six counties in Northern Ireland.

An estimated 4,000 people took part in the NI Voiceless demonstration (Rebecca Black/PA)
An estimated 4,000 people took part in the NI Voiceless demonstration (Rebecca Black/PA)

DUP leader Arlene Foster and UUP leader Robin Swann were among the crowd, which was estimated to number 4,000.

In July, UK MPs passed the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Act, which contained a provision placing a duty on the Government to regulate to provide for access to abortion in Northern Ireland.

It comes into effect if the Stormont executive is not restored by October 21, with regulations required to be in place by the end of March 2020.

The NI Voiceless initiative was set up by citizens opposed to the move, and says the people of Northern Ireland were not consulted.

It claims there is no support for the planned liberalisation of the region’s abortion laws.

One of the organisers, Sarah Crutchley, described the movement as a “group of ordinary concerned citizens who came together and decided it was time to take a stand against the decision made by Westminster”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Medical Council issue guidelines for GPs who conscientiously object to abortionMedical Council issue guidelines for GPs who conscientiously object to abortion

Spike in crisis-pregnancy contacts attributed to referendumSpike in crisis-pregnancy contacts attributed to referendum

UK Government facing calls to create ‘safe zones’ outside every UK abortion clinicUK Government facing calls to create ‘safe zones’ outside every UK abortion clinic

US judge temporarily blocks new Arkansas anti-abortion lawsUS judge temporarily blocks new Arkansas anti-abortion laws

Abortion lawNI VoicelessNorthern IrelandTOPIC: Abortion

More in this Section

Final phase of €144m drainage project to begin in Cork HarbourFinal phase of €144m drainage project to begin in Cork Harbour

Marine safety experts warn of dangers of modifying boats after drowningMarine safety experts warn of dangers of modifying boats after drowning

Christian Brothers to pay outstanding €6.8m to redress organisationChristian Brothers to pay outstanding €6.8m to redress organisation

Funeral of Nora Quoirin to be held in BelfastFuneral of Nora Quoirin to be held in Belfast


Lifestyle

The poor benighted Douglas village in Cork has been in the wars once more, flooded not too many years ago and now recovering from a fresh trauma in the wake of the terrible fire that has left the Douglas Shopping centre temporarily closed.The Menu: Splendid evening of fine food in Castlecomer

Hannah Stephenson has advice on choosing plants that don’t tend to succumb to box blightHedge your bets: Advice on choosing plants that don’t succumb to box blight

Macroom Flower & Garden Club hosts a floral demonstration with Helen Cusack AOIFA entitled ‘Hidden Gems of Autumn including ideas for wedding flowers’ on Thursday, September 12Garden notes: Lots to do all over Cork in the coming week

All the fun of the fair in Cork tomorrow will quickly be followed by all the fun of the fair in Dublin next week.Exciting antiques events that offer plenty of scope for collectors

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »