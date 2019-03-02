Significant progress in Clondalkin murder probe

Gardaí were last night making good progress in their investigation into the fatal stabbing of a mother of three which happened just after midnight on Friday.

Detectives were questioning a man believed to have carried out the attack and it is understood that there have been significant developments during questioning.

The victim, named locally as Cathy Ward, aged 41, was found at her home on Greenfort Drive, Clondalkin, west Dublin, at around 12.30am.

The deceased had been fatally stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor.

People leave flowers with gardaí at a house in Clondalkin, Dublin where a woman was stabbed to death. Picture: Colin Keegan

A man, aged 51, who was known to the victim, was arrested by gardaí at the house shortly after they arrived.

It is understood a teenage son of the woman initially ran to a neighbour’s house to raise the alarm. Other members of the public are also thought to have rung the emergency services.

Gardaí received a call at around 12.30am and went to the house, which is in the Quarryvale area of north Clondalkin.

They discovered the woman’s body in an upstairs bedroom. She had serious knife injuries. A doctor was called and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí arrested the man at the scene and taken to Lucan Garda Station. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, which allows for up to 24 hours detention, excluding any sleep breaks.

Senior officers were last night in contact with the director of public prosecutions about the case and informed the office of their progress to date.

The house was sealed off pending a forensic examination and the arrival of the state pathologist.

Deputy state pathologist Michael Curtis arrived at around 11am and conducted a preliminary postmortem at the scene. The body was then removed for a full autopsy.

Searches were conducted inside the house and outside, including the front garden and the road.

Cathy Ward

A number of items were taken away for examination, including a mobile phone and a rag.

It is thought that the suspected murder weapon was also recovered and will be examined.

Gardaí said they were following a definite line of inquiry and that they were not looking for anyone else at present.

They did not issue any appeals. Detectives are in the process of identifying people who were present in the house at the time of the stabbing and will be taking statements from them.

Floral tributes were being left at the home of the woman yesterday.

Further searches were being conducted inside the home last night.

Detectives will put all the evidence gathered so far to the suspect and all his statements will be examined by senior officers.

They in turn will discuss with the DPP whether or not he should be charged before his custody period expires, at some stage this morning.

It is the third fatal stabbing of a woman so far this year.