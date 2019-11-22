‘Significant player’ jailed over drugs haul

A man described by a senior garda as “a significant player” in the sale and supply of drugs in West Cork has been jailed.

Jonathan Dennehy, of 62 Market Gardens, Togher Rd, Cork, received a 10-month jail term after gardaí found him in possession of drugs and writing up tick lists on betting slips.

Detective Garda Colin O’Mahony told Bandon District Court that on January 24 last, he executed a search warrant at 1 Hospital Lane, Bandon, Co Cork, where Dennehy was residing at the time.

The court heard that gardaí found Dennehy, aged 23, in a first-floor bedroom and that he was writing tick lists on betting slips. Det Garda O’Mahony said there were almost 30 names listed, alongside various amounts which totalled more than €13,000. Judge James McNulty referred to this figure as “debts”.

On being searched, cannabis, in different quantities and amounting to €520, was found in the back of Dennehy’s pants. In addition, €825 in cash was found in his wallet, as well as a new mobile phone and three tablets, which were later found to be diazepam.

On April 23, Dennehy was arrested on suspicion of having cannabis for sale or supply.

Yesterday, Dennehy’s solicitor, Eddie Burke, said his client was pleading guilty to the charges.

The court heard Dennehy had 27 previous convictions, including five for possession of drugs.

Det Garda O’Mahony told the judge: “He is a significant player in the sale and supply of drugs in the West Cork area.”

When asked how gardaí came to that view, Det Garda O’Mahony said it was based on intelligence and information gathered by the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit. “That’s what you say,” the judge said.

READ MORE Man jailed as court hears he crushed postman's ankle during theft of car which then crashed on M50

Mr Burke said the warrant executed on the night was actually in respect of another person and that his client had been co-operative with gardaí.

The court heard that Dennehy had had a difficult childhood and had spent time in foster care in Bandon. He had not completed his Leaving Certificate and was now back living in Cork City with his family.

Judge McNulty said he was acquainted with Dennehy over the years and was aware that he had been well cared for by his foster parents. “He has gone astray,” he said. “Now by the sounds of it he is more involved in a nefarious business.”

The judge said “the recovery of drug debts is not a nice business” and while none of this could be laid at Dennehy’s door, “he is in the business of the business.

“He is the seller, and he is a significant seller.”

The judge sentenced Dennehy to 10 months on the sale and supply charge as well as one month for possession of cannabis and one month for possession of the tablets, with all sentences to be served concurrently.

Recognisance for an appeal was set on Dennehy’s own bond of €1,000 and an independent surety of €6,000.