News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

‘Significant milestone’ as PSNI officer takes on senior role in gardaí

‘Significant milestone’ as PSNI officer takes on senior role in gardaí
By Press Association
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 05:39 PM

A police officer from the North has been appointed to a senior role in An Garda Síochána, marking another “significant milestone”, the Justice Minister has said.

PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent Paula Hilman was unveiled as an Assistant Commissioner, the first time an officer from Northern Ireland has taken on the role.

The Policing Authority appointed two PSNI officers to senior roles in the gardaí.

It is important that An Garda Síochána reflects the community that it serves

Stephen McCauley, who is currently serving as a Detective Chief Inspector in the PSNI, is now a new Superintendent in the Irish force.

In 2018, former PSNI officer Drew Harris was appointed as the Garda Commissioner. He became the first Irish police chief appointed from outside the Republic.

The Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan brought a memo before this week’s Cabinet meeting proposing Government approval for the Policing Authority’s proposals.

As both Ms Hilman and Mr McCauley were members of the PSNI, Government approval was needed under the Garda Síochána Act 2005.

Mr Flanagan said: “I warmly welcome the appointment of Paula Hilman as Assistant Commissioner.

“This is a significant milestone, representing the first time a member of the PSNI will be appointed to the rank of Assistant Commissioner.

An Garda Siochana is becoming increasingly diverse and this is a welcome development because it reflects the society in which our gardaí carry out their important work so effectively

“Ms Hilman has over 30 years policing experience and will undoubtedly bring valuable expertise to her new role, at a time of significant change in An Garda Síochána.

“I also welcome the fact that the appointment of both Anne Marie Cagney and Paula Hilman as Assistant Commissioners will further expand the number of women at senior ranks.

“It is important that An Garda Síochána reflects the community that it serves and – 61 years after women were first admitted to the organisation – it is not past time that we are moving towards a more equal representation of women in the most senior leadership positions.

“In recent years a small number of PSNI officers have similarly been appointed as Superintendents in An Garda Síochána. I wish Stephen McCauley well in his new position.

“I am encouraged to see that it continues to be the case that well-qualified and experienced officers from the PSNI are taking part in competitions to join (the gardaí).

“As a growing organisation that has expanded significantly in recent years, An Garda Síochána is becoming increasingly diverse and this is a welcome development because it reflects the society in which our gardaí carry out their important work so effectively.”

READ MORE

'Look at the death notices': Catherine Murphy casts doubt over death toll rise explanation

More on this topic

Three cars attempt to box in Garda patrol car at Co Louth border crossingThree cars attempt to box in Garda patrol car at Co Louth border crossing

Two arrested as €230k worth of suspected drugs seized in LimerickTwo arrested as €230k worth of suspected drugs seized in Limerick

Gardaí arrest and charge man in relation Drogheda drug seizureGardaí arrest and charge man in relation Drogheda drug seizure

Burglaries and suspected pipebomb in Ballyfermot under investigationBurglaries and suspected pipebomb in Ballyfermot under investigation


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

An Garda SiochanaPaula HilmanTOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Households earning below €65k a year can only access 4% of homes on sale in DublinHouseholds earning below €65k a year can only access 4% of homes on sale in Dublin

Gardaí seize €15.5k in cash and cannabis worth €94kGardaí seize €15.5k in cash and cannabis worth €94k

Over 230 sought help for gambling addictions last yearOver 230 sought help for gambling addictions last year

Man arrested after allegedly spitting at GardaMan arrested after allegedly spitting at Garda


Lifestyle

For the duration of the Covid-19 crisis, The Menu continues to offer his weekly column as a community bulletin board for the Irish food world.The Menu: A bulletin board for Irish foodies

Sorting out all your pandemic problems...Ask Audrey: So, like, do you have any idea where I might get a couple of hippos and a snake?

Eadaoin O’Donoghue is from North Cork and is artist in residence with Corcadorca.A Question of Taste: Eadaoin O’Donoghue

Marjorie Brennan spoke to Normal People director Lenny Abrahamson about working on the highly-anticipated TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's novelA labour of love: Lenny Abrahamson on taking Normal People from page to screen

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »