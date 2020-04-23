News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
‘Significant milestone’ as PSNI officer takes on senior role in Garda Síochána

By Press Association
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 05:39 PM

A Northern Ireland police officer has been appointed to a senior role in An Garda Síochána, marking another “significant milestone”, the Justice Minister has said.

PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent Paula Hilman was unveiled as a Assistant Commissioner, the first time an officer from Northern Ireland has taken on the role.

The Policing Authority appointed two PSNI officers to senior roles in the gardai.

It is important that An Garda Síochána reflects the community that it serves

Stephen McCauley, who is currently serving as a Detective Chief Inspector in the PSNI, is now a new Superintendent in the Irish force.

In 2018, former PSNI officer Drew Harris was appointed as the Garda Commissioner. He became the first Irish police chief appointed from outside the Republic.

The Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan brought a memo before this week’s Cabinet meeting proposing Government approval for the Policing Authority’s proposals.

As both Ms Hilman and Mr McCauley were members of the PSNI, Government approval was needed under the Garda Síochána Act 2005.

Mr Flanagan said: “I warmly welcome the appointment of Paula Hilman as Assistant Commissioner.

“This is a significant milestone, representing the first time a member of the PSNI will be appointed to the rank of Assistant Commissioner.

An Garda Siochana is becoming increasingly diverse and this is a welcome development because it reflects the society in which our gardai carry out their important work so effectively

“Ms Hilman has over 30 years policing experience and will undoubtedly bring valuable expertise to her new role, at a time of significant change in An Garda Síochána.

“I also welcome the fact that the appointment of both Anne Marie Cagney and Paula Hilman as Assistant Commissioners will further expand the number of women at senior ranks.

“It is important that An Garda Síochána reflects the community that it serves and – 61 years after women were first admitted to the organisation – it is not past time that we are moving towards a more equal representation of women in the most senior leadership positions.

“In recent years a small number of PSNI officers have similarly been appointed as Superintendents in An Garda Síochána. I wish Stephen McCauley well in his new position.

“I am encouraged to see that it continues to be the case that well-qualified and experienced officers from the PSNI are taking part in competitions to join (the gardaí).

“As a growing organisation that has expanded significantly in recent years, An Garda Síochána is becoming increasingly diverse and this is a welcome development because it reflects the society in which our gardai carry out their important work so effectively.”

