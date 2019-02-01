NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'Significant' Garda operation believed to have unearthed weapons in Louth

Friday, February 01, 2019 - 04:20 PM
By Elaine Keogh

Gardaí are believed to have found what could be weapons, possibly belonging to dissident republicans, in what is being described as a "significant" operation.

Gardaí have requested the Army Bomb Disposal team to attend the scene of the search in the Cooley Peninsula area of Co. Louth.

File photo.

The operation is understood to be in the general area of Omeath

Gardaí say the operation is live and ongoing and involves the Special Detective Unit. Among other things, it is responsible for investigating threats to State security.

No other details are available at the moment.


KEYWORDS

Dissidentweaponscrime

More in this Section

City Council denies turning people away since they took over Cork homeless services

HSE chief unable to confirm that cost of National Children's Hospital won't exceed €2bn

SuperValu recalls Fruit and Fibre over 'possible presence of insects'

'Life is precious and life is brittle': Donegal endures the bitterest wind to bury four young crash victims


Lifestyle

The best Valentine's breaks to book now

What you’ll be wearing this spring: Annmarie O’Connor’s trend report

Ask Audrey: This could get me kicked out off the WhatsApp group, Posh Cork Doctors Who Like a Drink

Inspiring next generation of female talent in the STEM field

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »