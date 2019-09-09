News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Significant Gaps' remain between the two sides on Brexit despite 'positive and constructive' meeting

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Monday, September 09, 2019 - 12:28 PM

In a joint statement after they had a private meeting, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they had a "positive and constructive" meeting but admitted "significant gaps remain" between them on how Brexit can be resolved

The statement pointed to this meeting "was an essential and timely opportunity for the Prime Minister and the Taoiseach to establish a relationship and a better understanding of each other’s positions."

The two leaders spoke over breakfast one to one, before joining their delegations for another half hour round table meeting.

"While they agreed that the discussions are at an early stage, common ground was established in some areas although significant gaps remain. The UK and Ireland are committed to securing an agreement between the European Union and the UK, and recognise that negotiations take place through the Brussels Task Force," the statement conceded.

