'Significant flooding risk': Tidal flood alert issued for Cork City as Storm Sebastian approaches

File image.Picture: Denis Scannell
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 02:18 PM

Cork City council have issued a tidal flood alert due to a period of very high astronomical Spring Tides.

The high tide is predicted for tomorrow at 4:50am and 5:13pm, as well as 5:34am on Wednesday, with a "significant risk" of tidal flooding in Cork city.

The council warns that a tidal surge and periodic strong southerly/south-easterly winds are predicted over the next few days, and that these factors combined will result in tide levels higher than the natural tide levels.

The Council said it is likely flooding will occur in the low lying areas of the city, particularly Morrison's Quay, Fr Mathew Quay, Fr. Mathew Street, Union Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace, Lavitts Quay, Kyrls Street, Kyrls Quay, Crosses Green, Sharman Crawford St and Wandesford Quay.

There is also a risk of flooding at Lapps Quay, McSwiney Quay, Albert Quay, Kennedy Quay, Proby’s Quay, French’s Quay, Lancaster Quay, Sullivan’s Quay, South Mall via side streets onto Oliver Plunkett St., and thence to Patrick Street, Grand Parade, Washington Street, and Lower Glanmire Road.

The situation will be monitored and further advice will be issued. The council have a limited stock of gel-bags and sandbags available. Gel bags can be collected at the Council Depot at Anglesea Terrace, while both gel bags and sandbags can be collected at Tramore Valley Park.

They will be available for collection today until 6pm and tomorrow from 8am until 6pm, though there is limited availability.

A number of road closures and traffic restrictions will be put in place.

