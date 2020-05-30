News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Significant fire' at Dublin industrial estate put out after gas main ruptures

'Significant fire' at Dublin industrial estate put out after gas main ruptures
Picture: Twitter / Dublin Fire Brigade
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 30, 2020 - 09:53 PM

Dublin Fire Brigade has managed to put out a blaze at an industrial estate in the southwest of Dublin city.

Firefighters managed to limit the spread of the inferno at Greenogue Business near Newcastle, where a gas main ruptured.

Crews finished up at the scene about 6.30 this evening.

"Firefighters from Tallaght (and) Rathfarnham fire stations are currently attending a fire in an industrial premises near Newcastle," a post on the fire brigade's Twitter account said.

Darren O'Connor, Station Officer with Dublin Fire Brigade described it as a "significant fire".

More on this topic

Dublin village announces new one-way system for cars as Covid-19 measureDublin village announces new one-way system for cars as Covid-19 measure

Campaign to reopen Bewley's cafe on Grafton Street due to begin todayCampaign to reopen Bewley's cafe on Grafton Street due to begin today

Man, 30s, dies following collision involving motorbike and truck in DublinMan, 30s, dies following collision involving motorbike and truck in Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade tackles fire at Hellfire clubDublin Fire Brigade tackles fire at Hellfire club


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

Burglars armed with baseball bat and hammer break into Belfast houseBurglars armed with baseball bat and hammer break into Belfast house

Two appear in court after €280k drug seizures in Laois and KildareTwo appear in court after €280k drug seizures in Laois and Kildare

Coronavirus: Health officials announce nine more deaths in IrelandCoronavirus: Health officials announce nine more deaths in Ireland

SpaceX and Nasa's second attempt to launch astronauts will cross Irish skies tonightSpaceX and Nasa's second attempt to launch astronauts will cross Irish skies tonight


Lifestyle

A Spectacular 28.86-carat ring, the largest D-colour diamond ever offered online, will come up at Christie's Jewels in New York from June 16-30.High value diamond adds serious sparkle to online sale

A whiff of new normality is in the air, writes Des O'SullivanAntiques: How to put a post-lockdown world in the frame

Buy everything on Michelle Darmody’s list and create five meals.One List, Five Meals: Irish stew with a twist; Yellow Pepper Omelette

‘There are two of us, in it together’From Chestnut to Sage - how family food businesses, real labours of love, are coping with Covid

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »