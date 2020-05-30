'Significant fire' at Dublin industrial estate put out after gas main ruptures

Dublin Fire Brigade has managed to put out a blaze at an industrial estate in the southwest of Dublin city.
Firefighters managed to limit the spread of the inferno at Greenogue Business near Newcastle, where a gas main ruptured.
Crews finished up at the scene about 6.30 this evening.
4️⃣ fire engines on scene
⚠️ We've requested the assistance of @GasNetIrl to the scene#Dublin #fire #SDCC pic.twitter.com/cJwiBWUVRE— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 30, 2020
"Firefighters from Tallaght (and) Rathfarnham fire stations are currently attending a fire in an industrial premises near Newcastle," a post on the fire brigade's Twitter account said.
Darren O'Connor, Station Officer with Dublin Fire Brigade described it as a "significant fire".
We've finished on scene at the industrial fire near Newcastle. A gas main had become involved in the fire which called for the attendance of @GasNetIrl pic.twitter.com/bapWgfdTBp— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 30, 2020