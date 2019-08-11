Significant drop in the number of people saving for mortgage deposit, poll shows

There has been a huge fall in the number of people saving for a housing deposit.

An opinion poll published today found the number of people saving for a mortgage deposit dropped from 22% in August last year to 10% now.

The Sunday Independent/Kantar consumer sentiment opinion poll of 967 adults was carried out between July 14 and 25 and looked into people's saving habits and views on issues such as the environment and housing.

There has been a 15% increase in the number of people who are saving out of a sense of caution, now at 62%, while 1 in 5 say they cannot save at all.

The poll found 6 in 10 people blame the banks for the current housing crisis while nearly half believe the market is destined for a collapse, similar to that led to the recession.

With regards to the environment, there is strong support for banning single-use plastics and phasing out diesel and petrol cars.

However, more than half of people feel the government's target of one million electric cars on the roads by 2030 is not realistic.