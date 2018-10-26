Significant diversions in Cork city every night next week due to pipe laying project

Gardaí have warned of significant diversions in Cork city every night next week to facilitate a major pipe laying project designed to secure and upgrade the city’s water supply.

Irish Water plans to carry out the works on the Lower Glanmire Road overnight every night from Monday to Friday. The work has been timed to coincide with the school holidays.

The utility said the essential works are required to link the county water supply to the city supply through a high-pressure 800mm water main, as part of a larger project to tackle leakage and provide a more secure and robust water supply for thousands of customers.

The work will see almost 2.5km of new water mains and connecting pipes being laid, with 1.3km of old water mains being replaced between the junction with Ship Street and the junction with Water Street.

As part of the overall project, a new trunk main will be laid along the Lower Glanmire Road next week, between Millennium Gardens and Water Street, to allow water supply to be rerouted from other areas to the city in the event of a large burst or other unplanned interruption to supply.

The work will require the closure of the Lower Glanmire Road from 10pm to 6am every night from Monday to Friday. Emergency access will be maintained.

Gardaí said east-bound traffic should divert from MacCurtain St onto Summerhill North, and follow the diversion signs, with westbound traffic on the Tivoli dual carriageway diverting onto the Tivoli slip road for the North Ring Road.

A second set of roadworks will require a 24-hour lane closure for six days which will reduce traffic flow to one lane outbound from MacCurtain Street to Kent Station.

The overall project will stop for December to avoid the busy Christmas period and will resume in January and continue until March.