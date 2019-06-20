'Significant discrimination' towards Travellers remains an issue

The Council of Europe says there's still 'significant discrimination' towards Travellers in Ireland.

They are 38 times more likely to experience discrimination in pubs than other 'white-Irish' people.

That is according to a new report from the Council of Europe.

It also claims Travellers are up to 22 times more likely to be discriminated against in trying to access housing.

The Council of Europe's Jean-Etienne Kautzmann is calling on Irish authorities to address these prejudices.

He said: "It's time to make policies more concrete now.

"To achieve those results there is a need for clear targets, time-frames, budgets and all that needs to be monitored and evaluated.

"Otherwise you keep having, as it's put in the opinion, a quite high level of discrimination faced by travellers."

The Irish Traveller Movement's Bernard Joyce welcomes the report.

He said: "We're absolutely not shocked by the findings and this is reconfirming what we've been saying is that Travellers are discriminated in terms of goods and services.

"That includes public houses and hotels and we're hearing that on a day-to-day basis."