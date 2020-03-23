'Significant concern' over public flouting social distancing recommendations

Ireland’s chief medical officer is “continuing to monitor” the situation concerning public flouting of Ireland’s social distancing measures, put in place in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19.

At a Government briefing this morning Elizabeth Canavan, senior official at the Department of the Taoiseach, said that her Department had received “significant feedback and concern from the public” relating to non-compliance with social distancing over the weekend.

“It’s clear that the vast majority of citizens are complying with the guidelines, but compliance is not universal, as you have all seen,” Ms Canavan said.

A number of incidents of mass gathering were reported over the weekend, including at the Sally Gap in the Wicklow Mountains, and at a beach car park at Lahinch in Co Clare, with the gardaí eventually closing same in order to discourage people from using the beach en masse.

Previously, Health Minister Simon Harris had said that the social distancing measures first introduced 10 days ago were not being taken “seriously enough”. “It’s not the summer holidays,” Mr Harris said last week.

Whether or not Ireland would be convinced to put a full lockdown in place due to insufficient compliance with social distancing remains to be seen.

“We will continue to teleconference with relevant public authorities, including national parks, wildlife, Coillte, the Heritage Council, and local authorities in order to develop clear, simple public messaging so we can enjoy these public spaces safely at this time,” she said.

People follow social distancing guidelines as they go for a run in Dublin. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Ms Canavan also raised the issue of certain products currently being advertised regarding the Covid-19 crisis which “are not fit for purpose”, a situation being scrutinised by the consumer watchdog, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

A brief update was given in terms of maintenance of the supply chain. The official said that there are currently “no issues to report”, with Business Minister Heather Humphreys due to meet representatives from the retail sector later in the morning.

She said that a scam is currently being perpetrated against some of the 58,000 people who have to date applied for the emergency Covid-19 welfare payment from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

The ruse sees individuals receiving phone calls from people claiming to be from the Department and seeking to access the applicant’s bank details.

She said that immigration applications are now set to move online, with the Department of Justice having already contacted 7,000 applicants in order to change their arrangements.

The immigrations registration office at Burgh Quay has already been closed temporarily as of last Friday, Ms Canavan said. All of the 400 to 450 daily applications will now move online as a result.

In terms of volunteering during the crisis, Ms Canavan said that 1,000 people have so far registered to do so. She encouraged people to visit volunteerireland/gov.ie in order to record their willingness to volunteer so that all such applications can be noted in the one place, with the Government actively encouraging more people to do so.

Meanwhile, from Tuesday morning the Government will be making case data concerning the crisis available via an interactive dashboard on Gov.ie, she said.