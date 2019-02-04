NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'Signal fault' causes major disruption for Dublin's rail users

Monday, February 04, 2019 - 06:37 PM

There is major disruption for rail passengers in Dublin this evening.

Every DART and Commuter service has been stopped.

Irish Rail has said it is due to a major signal fault which has now been fixed.

It said commuters can expect knock-on delays of up to 30 minutes to all DART and Commuter services as well as on Sligo, Belfast and Rosslare services


