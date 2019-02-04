'Signal fault' causes major disruption for Dublin's rail users

There is major disruption for rail passengers in Dublin this evening.

Every DART and Commuter service has been stopped.

Update: Signal fault has been rectified, but expect knock on delays of up to 30mins to all DART & Commuter services and Sligo, Belfast & Rosslare services— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 4, 2019

Irish Rail has said it is due to a major signal fault which has now been fixed.

It said commuters can expect knock-on delays of up to 30 minutes to all DART and Commuter services as well as on Sligo, Belfast and Rosslare services