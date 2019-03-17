Sights and sounds of St Patrick's Day: Half a million turn out in Dublin

Hundreds of thousands of people have attended St Patrick’s Day parades in cities, towns and villages across Ireland.

Young and old alike of all nationalities lined streets across the country dressed in varying shades of green on Sunday to celebrate the national day.

In his traditional St Patrick’s Day message, President Michael D Higgins said: “May I, on this St Patrick’s Day 2019, send my warmest greetings as Uachtaran na hEireann, President of Ireland, to all our extended family across the world.

“May I wish all those who share this island, be they Irish people by birth or descent or those who have a connection with Ireland and all those fellow global citizens who are friends of Ireland, a happy and peaceful St. Patrick's Day.”https://t.co/MAkVho7LfK pic.twitter.com/CNHttS3Bma— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) March 16, 2019

“Wherever you may be, and in whatever circumstances, you are part of Ireland’s global family joining with us as we celebrate our shared Irishness, its culture, heritage and history.

In Dublin, President Higgins and his wife Sabina joined the crowds that thronged the city centre for the country’s flagship parade, which got under way around midday before bright and sunny conditions turned more cold and blustery.

It was led by the Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring and grand marshals Deirdre O’Kane and Jason Byrne.

Large crowds gathered from early morning to nab the best vantage points. Every window sill and even some lampposts were used to gain some height to watch the parade pass by.

Pageant ensembles and arts groups from the capital and further afield delighted onlookers with colourful costumes, larger than life puppets and dancing performers. Hundreds of thousands flocked to parades across the country (Niall Carson/PA)

The theme of this year’s parade was storytelling. It featured marching bands from home and abroad including the US and Germany.

Participants made their way from Parnell Square across the Liffey to St Patrick’s Cathedral over several hours in the afternoon.

READ MORE Irish Guard savaged by buffalo tells Duke of Cambridge of ordeal at St Patrick's Day event

Dublin mother Nicole Ryan brought her three children Matthew, Rachel, and Louise.

They had managed to nab a coveted vantage point on Dame Street to watch the floats and marching bands pass by.

“I hope we’ll last,” she said as she balanced on the edge of an old water fountain on the street.

“We haven’t been in to the Dublin city parade for a couple of years so we thought it would be nice to bring the kids in,” she said.

A #StPatricksDay message from Taoiseach @campaignforleo - "Reaching out to our diaspora, the 70 million people who call Ireland home, is really important, especially on Ireland’s National Day. Lá Fhéile Pádraig faoi mhaise do gach duine ar fud an domhain." #GlobalIreland 🇮🇪🌎 pic.twitter.com/itKpeFedrP— MerrionStreet.ie (@merrionstreet) March 17, 2019

Rachel, 11, said she loved the marching bands, while her sister Louise, 10, said the big floats were what she enjoyed the most.

Vanessa Ives and Kim Mac Quet were among the thousands of international visitors lining the streets of the capital.

The friends travelled from South Africa to attend the parade during their first trip to Ireland.

“We love it here. We’re definitely coming back,” they said. But they said that they had come from a heatwave in Johannesburg so they were feeling the cold.

They donned green tops, green skirts and had even dyed their hair green for the day.

“The atmosphere is great but we think it’ll be even better when people have a couple of pints,” Ms Ives said.

Ms Mac Quet said she had decided to visit Ireland to put her Irish passport to use for the first time. Her grandparents were from Ireland.

Michael Morel travelled from Paris with his father Patrick and 11 of their friends for the festivities.

“It’s really great to be here,” Mr Morel said. “It’s a great festival. People are very nice and very happy.” Many colourful costumes adorned the parade (Niall Carson/PA)

In Cork, Olympian Rob Heffernan led the city centre parade.

More than 3,000 community groups got involved in the parade, the theme of which was Stories of Cork.

About 50,000 people were expected to attend.

A similar number was expected to line the streets of Limerick. The theme of its parade, which took place on O’Connell Street in the city, was the wonders of space.

In Galway Paralympic medallist Shane Curran was the guest of honour, while the earliest parade of the day got under way in Dingle. It began at 6am.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said reaching out to the Irish diaspora, the 70 million people who call Ireland home, was really important, especially on Ireland’s National Day.- Press Association

Eyre Square, Galway turning green for St. Patrick Day. Picture: Hany Marzouk

Sights and sounds of St Patrick's Day

Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Parades and celebrations are underway around the country as the nation comes together to enjoy St Patrick's Day.

Crowds gathered early in the capital with the atmosphere buzzing from early morning.

The parade got underway at midday led by the Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring and Grand Marshals Deirdre O'Kane and Jason Byrne.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina are viewing the parade from the GPO Grandstand.

Cork City's annual St Patrick's Day parade was led by Grand Marshal and former World Champion race walker Rob Heffernan.

This year's parade featured over 3,000 community participants including sporting groups, dance schools, local brass bands and marching bands from the US.

Picture: Clare Keogh

Meanwhile in Galway, Macnas drummers set the atmosphere and made way for the wild birds and pirates.

Picture: Hany Marzouk

Picture: Hany Marzouk

Picture: Hany Marzouk

Around the world, countries have been taking part in the #GlobalGreening initiative.

From the US to England, Italy to Uganda, buildings, bridges and other iconic symbols have lit up green to celebrate Paddy's Day.

Isola del Liri, Italy illuminated in green as part of Tourism Ireland’s annual Global Greening initiative. (Tourism Ireland Global Greening/PA)

HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S WEEKEND CHICAGO 🍀🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/lhPLVEiF4c— Chicago Sports Nation (@CHISportsNation) March 16, 2019

The Eden Project in Cornwall (Alistair Heap/PA)

Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

