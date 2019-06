Talks are due to take place today in a bid to avert strike action by hospital support staff.

10,000 health workers, including porters, chefs, cleaners and health care assistants, are planning to take industrial action on Thursday, June 20.

It follows a row over a job evaluation scheme and pay increases.

Five further days of action are also planned.

The Workplace Relations Commission has called Siptu and the Department of Public Expenditure for discussions at 2.30pm today.