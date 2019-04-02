Shots fired outside school in Blanchardstown

A man has escaped injury after being shot at in West Dublin.

It happened outside Riversdale Community College in the Corduff area just after 3.30pm this afternoon.

Gardaí from Blanchardstown, who are at the scene, say their investigation is still live.

Gardaí have confirmed that they were alerted to a shooting incident in the Corduff area (Blanchardstown Road North) at approximately 3.40pm.

They said that no persons were injured during the incident.

According to RTÉ, gardaí believe that a man who was waiting to collect a student from the school was the intended target.

There are reports that the incident could be related to an ongoing feud in the area.