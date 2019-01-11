NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Shots fired at Sinn Féin office in west Belfast

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 01:09 PM

A Sinn Féin office in west Belfast has been the target of a gun attack.

Bullet casings were found outside the office in the Turf Lodge area on Monday morning.

It is understood that CCTV at the office revealed shots were fired at the office by a gunman on January 3.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and MLA Pat Sheehan are to speak to the media about the incident later.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is investigating the incident.

Detective Sergeant Sam McCallum said officers attended the scene and recovered the casings, which were taken away for further examination.

This was a reckless attack in what is a built-up residential area. Someone could easily have been injured, or worse, by a stray bullet

“We received a report around 11am on Tuesday that bullet casings had been found outside office premises at Monagh Crescent in Ballymurphy the day before,” he said.

“A further report made to us last night (Thursday) stated a number of shots had been fired at the building by a masked gunman on Thursday January 3, just before 2.20am.

“This was a reckless attack in what is a built-up residential area. Someone could easily have been injured, or worse, by a stray bullet.

“Thankfully, we are not looking at any injuries.

“I want to make a number of appeals today.

“Were you in the Monagh Crescent area around 2am and the time the incident occurred last Thursday morning, 3rd December?

“If you own a dashcam, please check your footage as you may have captured footage of the incident.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

BelfastSinn FeinTurf Lodge

Related Articles

Sinn Féin is not a 'get rich quick' scheme, McDonald insists

Sinn Féin suffer 6% drop in support in latest opinion poll

Mary Lou’s leadership brought into sharp focus

Cahill condmens meeting with Sinn Féin leader over abuse claims

More in this Section

Fire at Leitrim hotel earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation

DUP stands firm on backstop opposition after ‘robust’ talks with Simon Coveney

Woman, 30s, dies in Donegal crash

New bill will allow same-sex couples to use ‘parent’ on birth certificates


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: She gets a lot of business telling people from Wilton why their son didn’t get into Pres. (As if it wasn’t obvious.)

Multigenerational living in Ireland: Going back to our roots

Irish photo-artist goes from the newsbeat in Cork to cause a stir in New York

Bandersnatch: Charlie Brooker’s triumph of technology

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »