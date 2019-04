Gardaí are investigating after shots were fired at a house in Finglas in Dublin last night.

The incident happened in Deanstown at around 10.40pm.

A number of shots were fired through a window of the house before the gunman fled.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made so far.

It is being reported that the attack happened at the home of a criminal with links to the Kinahan gang, but it is not thought to be linked to the Hutch/Kinahan feud.