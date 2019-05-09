NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
‘Shots fired’ at house in Co Armagh

Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 11:46 AM

Detectives are investigating a report that shots were fired at a house in Co Armagh.

The incident took place in the Parkmore area of Craigavon at around 1.45am this morning.

Police said it is believed one bullet hit a window pane and two more struck a car parked at the property.

Two people, a male and a female, were in the property at the time, but no one was injured.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows issued an appeal for information.

He said: “Did you see any suspicious persons or vehicles in the vicinity of Parkmore in the early hours of this morning? Do you have any information that could assist detectives with their inquiries? 

“If so, please contact detectives at Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 64 09/05/19.”

- Press Association

