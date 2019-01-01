NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Shots fired at apartment in west Belfast

Tuesday, January 01, 2019 - 10:55 AM

Shots were fired at an apartment in west Belfast in the early hours of New Year’s Day, police have said.

The incident happened in the Upper Springfield Road area.

No-one was in the property at the time.

Detectives believe the shooting may be linked with an attack on another residence in the Dermott Hill Parade area on Monday evening.

A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland issued an appeal for information.

“Shortly after 1.50am, it was reported that shots were fired at the front of an apartment in the area,” he said.

“No-one was inside the property at the time of the incident.

“We are also investigating a possible link to this incident and a report of criminal damage at a house in the Dermott Hill Parade area.

“Police received a report at around 2.45am this morning that the windows of a house in the area were smashed at around 8pm last night (Monday December 31).

“Inquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious at both areas to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 231 1/1/19.”

- Press Association


