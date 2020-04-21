Shortage of GP cover for nursing homes is 'quite localised', says Tadhg Daly

The chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadhg Daly has said that the shortage of GP cover for nursing homes is “quite localised” and is “not a widespread problem.”

GPs are very supportive of nursing homes, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

There are challenges in some parts of the country where there are no GPs available, but senior staff in nursing homes know their patients and committed staff have been able to consult with GPs over the telephone about the best care for residents, he said.

If a GP visit is required then nursing homes have to ensure there is sufficient PPE to protect the doctor.

“Clearly where there is a need for GP support, it is a challenge. That is not a criticism of GPs.”

The situation is “quite fluid” but the safety of patients is paramount, he added. Nursing homes have a critical role to play in the health service.

Dr Yvonne Williams, of the Shannon Medical Centre, said that she is managing the care of two elderly patients in a nursing home remotely. Very few patients are being seen face to face because of concerns about transmission of the virus, she explained.

“Most nursing homes are happy with daily telephone support.”

Dr Williams said that general practice is now unrecognisable from what it was like last January. The experience of the Covid-19 virus is going to change how GPs work in the future, she said.

“Some changes will be good, some will be much more challenging.” GPs have been forced into the age of digital technology which other countries already use very successfully, added Dr Williams.

Mr Daly again called for the nursing home sector to be included on the NPHET (the National Public Health Emergency Team). The issue of spread of the virus in nursing homes could have been “flagged” a lot earlier had the sector been represented on the subgroup of the NPHET.

It was important that the role of the sector be included in the national emergency of Covid-19, he said.