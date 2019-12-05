'Short-sighted and not constructive': Aldi 'disappointed' by farmers' protest

Latest: Farmers are staging a 12-hour blockade outside the Aldi nationwide warehouse in Naas.

The Irish Farmers' Association began the protest at 7am this morning, blocking access to delivery trucks.

Responding to the demonstration, Aldi said it is "extremely disappointed" by the protest.

"We welcomed the resumption of the Beef Taskforce this week and have engaged openly with farmer representative organisations on the beef issue over recent months," a spokesperson said.

The supermarket said it is fully committed to co-operating with the taskforce and has met with one of the representative groups, the BPM, as recently as last week to further update its position.

"As part of our preparations for the Taskforce, we have initiated research on a wide range of beef products to determine a number of issues.

"Our work also includes a complete review of procedures and processes with our suppliers to ensure we are meeting all customer and market requirements."

Aldi will report back through the Taskforce and intends to play a fulsome role in the process.

"Any action outside of this process is short-sighted and not constructive."

The farmers are protesting over beef prices and say that they are fighting for their livelihoods.

"I left this morning at around 5am to be up here so I could be at home working as well," said one man.

"I had to get someone in to cover me for the day. It's not that easy to get cover for the day at short notice.

"I would much rather be at home farming but we have to come out and defend our incomes and defend our futures."

The blockade by @IFAmedia beef farmers continues at Aldi distribution centre in Naas. They’re holding posters demanding a fair price for their cattle. pic.twitter.com/FNSwI9GxBZ December 5, 2019

Another farmer said that while no one minds coming out to protest, they should not have to protest.

"We have a Minister for Agriculture, we have a system and it's not working.

"It's broken and it's been broken a long time."

Additional reporting by Vivienne Clarke

Update 9.30am: One of the country's largest retail distribution centres is being blockaded by farmers in a protest over beef prices.

The Irish Farmers' Association has begun a 12 hour protest outside the Aldi nationwide warehouse in Naas, blocking access to delivery trucks.

At 7am this morning scores of farmers set up a blockade of the Aldi distribution centre in Naas.

It distributes products to stores all over the country, but this morning trucks are being prevented from entering or leaving the site by protestors and tractors blocking the entrance.

A 12 hour blockade of ALDI distribution centre in Naas is underway by farmers belonging to the IFA. They’re demanding a fair price for their beef. Trucks are lining up to get into and out of the site. pic.twitter.com/7UcAwXgOdX — Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyNews) December 5, 2019

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) is mounting the blockade for 12 hours claiming retailers need to address the poor price farmers are paid for their cattle.

They are demanding an immediate beef price increase.

The president of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), Joe Healy, is calling on the meat industry to increase the amount paid to beef farmers.

“This is the first of many protests,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The gap between what Irish farmers are paid per kilo and what their UK and European counterparts are paid is widening said Mr Healy.

In recent weeks the beef price index indicated an increase of a difference from 17c to 20c per kilo with European farmers and an increase of 45c to 50c with UK farmers, he added.

Some of our members see neighbouring Northern Ireland beef farmers getting close to 50c a kilo more.

He called on Meat Industry Ireland to pass on a price increase to farmers.

The Beef Task Force meeting held earlier in the week had left farmers feeling insulted.

“There was no Minister there, no retailer. Meat Industry Ireland came in with nothing to offer. The best we could get from them was that they would consult with their members.”

Mr Healy said there needs to be an immediate increase in the amount paid to farmers.

Talk about green shoots in the industry were of no benefit to farmers, he said.

Also on Morning Ireland a truck driver attempting to make a delivery to the distribution centre clashed with protesting farmers saying “I’m not robbing your money, I’ve a day’s work to do. Have you no cattle to mind?”

The driver said he knew the farmers were struggling, but that everyone was struggling.

"You’re stopping us get paid.”