Shopping centres reopen: 'The days of leisurely browsing have come to an end'

No WiFi, no public seating, and dedicated hours for vulnerable shoppers are among the guidelines proposed to allow shopping centres to reopen next week.

The National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) has issued detailed guidelines on how shopping centres should operate in order to keep shoppers and staff safe when they reopen next week.

The guidelines were prepared "in conjunction with appropriate stakeholders", according to Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys. She said they are designed to give retailers guidance in order to allow them to open two months ahead of what was initially planned.

Under the original Government roadmap, shopping centres were not due to reopen until Aug 10 but this was brought forward to Jun 15. It is the next step in restarting retail in Ireland, coming a week after other retail outlets were permitted to reopen their doors. The delay was to allow shopping centres to implement changes to mitigate against the spread of the virus.

The NSAI guidelines recommend the closure of "non-essential" facilities, including play and prayer areas, the blocking of public WiFi to prevent people congregating in aisles and walkways, and the removal of massage chairs, product carriers, decorations and seating areas, with the exception of those for people with mobility or disability requirements.

A planned programme of disinfection is recommended, targeting frequently touched surfaces such as escalator handrails, ATM PIN pads and carpark ticket machines, and hand disinfection points should be maintained at all entrances and exits.

Customers are advised to wear face coverings, in line with public health advice.

There are also recommendations for how to operate car parks, including limiting the number of customer spaces and separating entrances and exits from car parks into shopping malls.

READ MORE Masks must be part of comprehensive strategy - WHO special envoy

Shoppers can also expect to queue outside shops as numbers in stores are capped and centre management are asked to consider introducing priority shopping hours for vulnerable shoppers or to limit access for children.

Video surveillance and footfall counting systems should be used to monitor the number of people in the centre at any one time, the NSAI said.

Customers need to be ready for a different experience, according to NSAI Spokesperson Paul Turner:

"It's not going to be a place where people hang out with their friends and spend a day.

The days of leisurely browsing have come to an end.

"It is going to be replaced by purposeful shopping — people going, buying what they need and returning home straight away.

"It will be very different to what people were used to pre-Covid. It is going to be a similar experience to what people have seen in the supermarkets.

"You are going to see, depending on how busy it is, queuing outside to get access to the store."

NSAI chief executive, Geraldine Larkin, said the document can play an important role in the overall Covid-19 response:

"The document is essentially a ‘how-to’ for shopping centres to help them put in place necessary measures, which will enable them to operate safely. "Implementing physical distancing measures and introducing queue management systems are just two of the ways business owners can help keep their employees and the public safe."