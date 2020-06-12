Shoppers flock to Penneys for underwear, PJs and more

Penneys shoppers queued for hours to snap up clothes, shoes, pyjamas, fake tan and eyelashes as 16 of its stores reopened around the country on Friday morning.

Some stores were due to open at 10.30am, however, as queues continued to build, gardai advised managers to open earlier than advertised.

Some 150 people queued at Dublin's Henry Street store when the doors were opened at 8.45am, while the Penneys store in Patrick Street in Cork also opened earlier at 9am due to lengthy queues.

Queue for Penney's Patrick street, Cork which stretched down, Robert street, Oliver Plunkett street and around to Cook street. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Chloe Nolan from Co Carlow was among the Dublin shoppers, who queued from 7am: "I have picked up the most unnecessary things that I don't even need, PJs, summer stuff - absolutely loads.

When I got inside, I was shocked at how everything was so well organised. I felt so safe and it was fine. It felt like things were back to normal”.

Eyelashes and pyjamas also featured among “the essentials” being snapped up in Penneys in Cork City, The Echo reported.

Among the shoppers on Patrick Street were Chloe Murphy, Aoife Barrett and Aoife Coughlan.

“We have been queuing for an hour. I really need jammies and false lashes. I don’t think browsing is allowed and with all the people waiting outside, I think I will try to be quick,” Chloe said.

“I want bikinis, shorts, eyelashes, they are a necessity. I have really missed Penneys a lot. It is a big deal it is reopening, I am very excited,” Aoife Barrett added.

Hundreds also queued outside the Penneys store in Limerick.

Hundreds of mostly young women some queueing since midnight outside Penneys story on O’Connell Street, Limerick. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

Michelle Timoney and her daughter Abi, 12, and a friend travelled over 40km from Ennis, Co Clare to get a spot in the queue.

“We got up about 7am. Only for I’ve nothing else to be doing, I honestly wouldn’t be here, it’s to keep them happy,” Ms Timoney explained.

Sisters Aisling and Laoise Murphy, Ballinora at Penney's Patrick street , Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The remaining 20 Penneys stores located in shopping centres are expected to open on Monday.

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant said the retail chain had “worked hard” to put in place clear signage and extra help to guide shoppers with a new store layout and social distancing.

"We are also asking customers to respect the measures we have put in place to help ensure shopping at Penneys is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone," he said.