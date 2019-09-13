News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Shoppers beginning to see impact of beef crisis on the shelves, Aldi says

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 07:26 AM

The ongoing beef dispute is starting to have impact on supermarket shelves.

Aldi has become the first retailer to confirm that it's struggling to stock Irish beef.

The German retailer says there is now industry-wide availability issues for Irish beef.

In order to ensure it has a full range of beef and pork products for customers, some of it's Irish suppliers have had to have their beef and pork processed at plants in the UK.

This means that a tray of mince in your local store - may have been slaughted in Ireland, sent to the UK to be processed and packaged - and then sent back to Ireland to be sold.

Irish processing plants have been forced to wind down production due to ongoing blockades at factories.

Aldi says it's Irish meat products are still Bord Bia approved and where the meat has been processed will be clearly labelled on its packaging.

