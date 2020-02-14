Shopowner 'speechless' as winner of €17m EuroMillions jackpot comes forward

The National Lottery have named the shop that sold the EuroMillions ticket on Tuesday worth €17m.

The Quick Pick ticket was bought at Mulroy’s Londis in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

It makes Castlebar the luckiest town in Europe, with a population of 12,000 people and three EuroMillions wins to its name.

The National Lottery has also confirmed that the winner has come forward.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the winner of this life-changing jackpot has made contact with us this morning and we are making arrangements for the winner or winners to make their claim in the coming weeks.”

A delighted Alan Mulroy, owner of Mulroy’s Londis said: “I’m speechless. It was quite a shock to hear the news that we had sold this winning EuroMillions ticket.

"The word came through from the National Lottery yesterday evening and we’re all delighted at Mulroy’s Londis. I had to keep the news from the staff until this morning, but we are having a great day of celebrations down here.

"I can’t thank our staff enough for all their work over the years. We’ve been running the store in the Castlebar community for the past 27 years and I’m just thrilled for our customers who have supported us over this time.

The majority of our customers are locals so l really do hope it is someone in the Castlebar community. Whoever it is, I wish them the very best of luck.

It is the first Irish win this year and the 15th since EuroMillions began in 2004

The winning numbers were 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and the Lucky Stars were 06 and 10.