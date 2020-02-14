News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Shopowner 'speechless' as winner of €17m EuroMillions jackpot comes forward

Shopowner 'speechless' as winner of €17m EuroMillions jackpot comes forward
The Mulroy Family at Mulroys Londis, Castlebar, Co. Mayo where the €17m Euromillions ticket was sold. Pic: Keith Heneghan
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 01:37 PM

The National Lottery have named the shop that sold the EuroMillions ticket on Tuesday worth €17m.

The Quick Pick ticket was bought at Mulroy’s Londis in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

It makes Castlebar the luckiest town in Europe, with a population of 12,000 people and three EuroMillions wins to its name.

The National Lottery has also confirmed that the winner has come forward.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the winner of this life-changing jackpot has made contact with us this morning and we are making arrangements for the winner or winners to make their claim in the coming weeks.”

A delighted Alan Mulroy, owner of Mulroy’s Londis said: “I’m speechless. It was quite a shock to hear the news that we had sold this winning EuroMillions ticket.

"The word came through from the National Lottery yesterday evening and we’re all delighted at Mulroy’s Londis. I had to keep the news from the staff until this morning, but we are having a great day of celebrations down here.

"I can’t thank our staff enough for all their work over the years. We’ve been running the store in the Castlebar community for the past 27 years and I’m just thrilled for our customers who have supported us over this time.

The majority of our customers are locals so l really do hope it is someone in the Castlebar community. Whoever it is, I wish them the very best of luck.

It is the first Irish win this year and the 15th since EuroMillions began in 2004

The winning numbers were 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and the Lucky Stars were 06 and 10.

READ MORE

Eurostat figures show Ireland still languishes at the bottom for renewable home heating

More on this topic

National Lottery reveals county where €17m EuroMillions ticket was boughtNational Lottery reveals county where €17m EuroMillions ticket was bought

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

'Watch this now - we're going to win the Lotto', jackpot winner joked moments before €2.77m draw'Watch this now - we're going to win the Lotto', jackpot winner joked moments before €2.77m draw

Here's where Saturday's €2.7m Lotto jackpot was wonHere's where Saturday's €2.7m Lotto jackpot was won


EuroMillionslottoTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Two Dublin men to be extradited to North in relation to alleged attempted murder of PSNI officerTwo Dublin men to be extradited to North in relation to alleged attempted murder of PSNI officer

Mallow-born painter Paul Kane to be honoured in his birthplaceMallow-born painter Paul Kane to be honoured in his birthplace

'I have become a scared mammy' - Woman pretended she was dead after attack by knife-wielding ex'I have become a scared mammy' - Woman pretended she was dead after attack by knife-wielding ex

'There is only one thing I want to discuss' - Mary Lou McDonald to phone Micheál Martin today'There is only one thing I want to discuss' - Mary Lou McDonald to phone Micheál Martin today


Lifestyle

PETER Kelly, aka Franc, likes to surprise his wife Eadaoin on Valentine’s Day. The mystery drive will lead to either a beach or forest destination for a winter picnic. “We might go for dinner afterwards, to a hotel, or we might stay in some little country house or B&B, wherever the direction takes us,” says the Cork-based event designer and presenter of RTÉ’s Say Yes to the Dress.Long live love: Peter Kelly (aka Franc) on keeping the romance alive in his marriage

Wonder why you always end up making impulse buys at the supermarket? Here’s some of the tactics they use to get shoppers to part with more cash.7 ways supermarkets try to tempt you into spending more money

A lactation consultant outlines the most successful techniques to help breastfeeding mothers express plenty of breast milk.How can I express more breast milk for my baby?

Áilín Quinlan asks three couples to share the story of how they met and their secrets to a happy relationshipWorking it out together: Three couples share their recipe for a happy marriage

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »