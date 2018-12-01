Shoplifting accused told to avoid city centre

A woman charged with an alleged €3,000 shoplifting expedition in Cork City centre has been released on bail on condition she stay out of the city centre until her next court appearance.

Garda Gerard O’Donovan arrested Amanda Dineen and brought her before Cork district court where he objected to bail on the basis gardaí believed she would commit further offences to pay for a heroin addiction.

Garda O’Donovan alleged that she was caught with the thousands of euro-worth of stolen property and that CCTV showed her taking it from the various shops on Thursday.

One of the charges is for stealing €1,330 worth of property from Specsavers, Opera Lane, Cork, and €984 worth of clothing from Gap, Opera Lane.

She is also charged with stealing clothing and a pair of boots at Fat Face on November 29 with a value of €360, stealing €48 worth of jewellery at Oasis, €42 worth of clothing at Dunnes Stores, and €171 worth of candles from The Card Shop at Merchants Quay.

Finally, she was charged with possessing a knife when searched at the Bridewell Garda Station. During the bail application by Frank Buttimer, solicitor, Sergeant John Kelleher said that gardaí would not oppose bail on strict conditions.

Ms Dineen was remanded on bail to appear again at Cork District Court on December 5. Judge Olann Kelleher warned her that even one breach of any bail condition would result in her being remanded in custody immediately.