News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Shop worker 'jealous of friends' pay rises' stole €10,500 worth of scratch cards

File photo
By Aoife Nic Ardghail
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 05:14 PM

- Additional reporting by Isabel Hayes

A former shop assistant manager who stole over €10,000 worth of scratch cards because he was jealous of his friends getting pay rises has been given an 18-month suspended sentence.

Rafal Winter (37), of Swallowbrook Crescent, Clonee, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to stealing lottery scratch cards at Spar, The Crescent, Mulhuddart, Dublin, on dates between July 2 and September 24, 2017.

The father-of-one has no previous convictions in Ireland or his native Poland.

Sentencing Winter today, Judge Melanie Greally noted he had made great efforts to repay the €10,500 he stole from his former employers.

He has since got work as a security guard and has not come to Garda attention, the court heard.

Judge Greally sentenced Winter to 18 months' imprisonment but suspended it entirely on a number of conditions.

Garda Rachel Trappe previously told Diarmuid Collins BL, prosecuting, that a retail management company contacted the Spar general manager about a discrepancy in scratch cards.

The manager reinstated a practice, which had been axed by a previous boss, of counting the scratch cards every night and approached Winter while making her inquiries. He admitted responsibility in a private conversation.

He said he had been at a BBQ with friends who had been talking about money and pay rises and he became jealous. He admitted taking up to 30 books of scratch cards over several weeks.

He offered to resign and pay back the money lost to the shop. Winter presented himself voluntarily to Gardaí and explained he took between two and four scratch card books a week and scratched them all himself.

Gda Trappe said Winter claimed he spent his winnings on “life expenses”. He said he had asked for a pay rise but had not received one.

Gda Trappe agreed with Jennifer Jackson BL, defending, that her client had shown remorse, made full admissions, and pleaded guilty at the earliest date.

Winter had no trappings of wealth and was not a man of significant means, the court heard.

READ MORE

Man jailed for 12 years for rape and abuse of step-daughter

More on this topic

Court hears claims woman 'incapable of standing' was carried into lane in Cork city and sexually assaultedCourt hears claims woman 'incapable of standing' was carried into lane in Cork city and sexually assaulted

Three doctors censured over care of man who had chest pains, and later diedThree doctors censured over care of man who had chest pains, and later died

Van owner fined €25k for 1100 M50 toll dodging trips; 22 others fined total of €205kVan owner fined €25k for 1100 M50 toll dodging trips; 22 others fined total of €205k

Man jailed for biting “good Samaritan” from US despite claims he had no teethMan jailed for biting “good Samaritan” from US despite claims he had no teeth


CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Fifth of college students from ‘affluent’ homes - studyFifth of college students from ‘affluent’ homes - study

Second Fianna Fáil TD admits voting in another party member’s nameSecond Fianna Fáil TD admits voting in another party member’s name

Founder of air ambulance charity declared bankruptFounder of air ambulance charity declared bankrupt

Two divers rescued off south Dublin coastTwo divers rescued off south Dublin coast


Lifestyle

Volunteers from the multinational tech company harvest food fresh from Fota Gardens, writes Peter Dowdall.Made in Munster: The tech giant Apple harvesting food from Fota Gardens

Peter Dowdall takes a look at a plant that thrives in damp soil and is a key part of Ireland’s biodiversityThe wonders of willows: A key part of Ireland’s biodiversity

Pollutants can have an impact on your health, but there are things you can do to reduce the potential damage.High pollution days ‘lead to more cardiac arrests and strokes’: 5 easy ways to protect yourself

Even if you only have room for one pot in the smallest space, plant some tulips in it to make your garden spring to life, says Hannah Stephenson.7 design tips to make your tulips in garden pots stand out in a crowd

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »