Shop worker injured after bottle of wine robbed in Dublin

File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 02, 2020 - 08:35 AM

Two people have been arrested after a shop worker was injured during a robbery in Dublin last night.

The robbery and assault happened at a shop in the Shantalla Road area of Dublin 9.

The two males arrested, one aged in his 20s and another in his mid-teens, went into the shop at around 9.40pm.

The man in his 20s is reported to have assaulted a member of staff before both left the scene with a stolen bottle of wine.

The injured party, a man aged in his 30s, received head injuries.

A Garda patrol searched the area and arrested them a short time later before taking them to Ballymun Garda Station for questioning.

The male teenager is still in Garda custody, while the man in his 20s has been charged and is due to appear in court this morning.

crimerobberyTOPIC: Crime

