Shop staffed entirely by cancer survivors to open in Dublin

A shop that is stocked and staffed entirely by cancer survivors is to open in Dublin today.

'The Shop That Nearly Wasn't' is due to open today to mark World Cancer Day.

The shop is being supported by Breakthrough Cancer Research and it is planned that the shop will "raise funds and highlight the urgent need for greater investment in cancer research".

Art, photography, books, crafts and clothing will all be on sale there.

"Our mission is to disrupt cancer’s future and save more lives. By showcasing the unique talents of just a few of Ireland’s many cancer survivors, The Shop that Nearly Wasn’t is both a celebration of their achievements and a call to action," said Breakthrough Cancer Research CEO, Orla Dolan.

"We can and will ‘make more survivors sooner’ with improved treatments from the cancer research we directly fund."

Ms Dolan added: "Many of those who have contributed to the shop were creatives, producers, tech innovators, or business people before they got ill, and others changed direction following their diagnosis, finding the inspiration and determination to explore a new creative journey.

"Our shop will not only showcase their talents, but we will share their stories and will demonstrate how wonderful it is to have so many remarkable people - who are our friends, family, neighbours and colleagues - still in our lives, despite a cancer diagnosis."

Some of the products that will be in the Shop that Nearly Wasn’t are:

A limited-edition Michael Flatley fine art print of his ‘Oscar Wilde’ painting, with a certificate of authenticity

Millinery by Sarah McGahon

Fine art screen prints from Monika Crowley

Books by authors Emily Hourican, Peter Donnelly, Stephen Bradley and Nicola Pierce

Photography by award-winning Connemara based photographer Kevin Griffin

Organic headwear by Bare Necessities

Bespoke Hairy Baby T-shirts designed by cancer survivors

Tote bags designed by 10-year-old cancer survivor Lily Burke and illustrator Peter Donnelly

Sports gum shields by Cathy Robinson of Gum Shields 2 Go

Designs by RTÉ Supergarden winner Grainne Walsh

Senator David Norris will open the shop which is being hosted in partnership with The Library Project, in 4 Temple Bar at midday today.

Ms Dolan said the shop will be open at the location for one week until "it hopefully finds a more permanent location if the demand is there."

She said it "will also exist online" at shopthatnearlywasnt.ie.