News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Shop staff form guard of honour as Penney's founder’s hearse passes

Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 02:30 PM

Shop staff formed a guard of honour for Penney's founder Arthur Ryan as his funeral cortege passed the chain’s first store.

Mr Ryan, who died earlier in the week aged 83 after a short illness, opened the shop 50 years ago in Dublin.

Penneys staff lined Jervis Street in central Dublin as the hearse carrying Mr Ryan passed by.

A woman looks at a tribute in the shop window (Brian Lawless/PA)
A woman looks at a tribute in the shop window (Brian Lawless/PA)

They applauded in poignant tribute to a man hailed as a retail giant.

Penneys had to change its name to Primark for European stores outside Ireland because JC Penney owned the copyright to the name.

Half a century after its foundation, Primark now has 370 stores across 12 countries, employing 75,000 people.

Penneys founder Arthur Ryan died aged 83 (Brian Lawless/PA)
Penneys founder Arthur Ryan died aged 83 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Ryan was chief executive until 2009, stepping into the chairman’s seat until his death, overseeing much of the expansion, including opening the first British Primark store in 1973.

The boss also helped cement Primark’s name on the UK high street, buying 120 former Littlewoods branches in 2005.

The tribute to Mr Ryan outside the Penneys store came ahead of his funeral at the Church of the Scared Heart in Donnybrook in south Dublin.

George Weston, chief executive of Primark’s parent company Associated British Foods, this week said Mr Ryan would be remembered as a “great giant of retailing”.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Gardaí appeal for potential victims of alleged assaults on women at Connolly Station

More on this topic

De Ligt move close as Ajax omit him from pre-season squadDe Ligt move close as Ajax omit him from pre-season squad

Amy Hart praises Love Island’s duty of care in first interview since quitting Love IslandAmy Hart praises Love Island’s duty of care in first interview since quitting Love Island

Dear TV bosses, please give Ovie Soko his own showDear TV bosses, please give Ovie Soko his own show

Malala’s dad Ziauddin: I brought my daughter up to believe in herself and in equalityMalala’s dad Ziauddin: I brought my daughter up to believe in herself and in equality

Penneysprimary

More in this Section

Sport participation opportunities being blocked by rising insurance costs - Sport IrelandSport participation opportunities being blocked by rising insurance costs - Sport Ireland

Boy, 10, who drowned in Louth named locally Boy, 10, who drowned in Louth named locally

Man charged charged with the murder of William McCormickMan charged charged with the murder of William McCormick

'Littering could be halved if cigarette butts were properly disposed of''Littering could be halved if cigarette butts were properly disposed of'


Lifestyle

Ziauddin Yousafzai discusses his new book Let Her Fly, the raising of his Nobel laureate daughter Malala, and how equality shaped his family.Malala’s dad Ziauddin: I brought my daughter up to believe in herself and in equality

A focus on the Mosel and its tributaries this week as I have found myself drinking it in a couple of restaurants recently.Wine with Leslie Williams: A focus on the Mosel

It’s important to seize opportunities to discuss end-of-life options with loved ones, a palliative care doctor tells Margaret JenningsDying well: Don't put off talking about death with loved ones

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »