Shop robbery accused had knife and shouted ‘coronavirus’

A 39-year-old man chased a shop security man while holding a knife and shouting “coronavirus” during a raid in Dublin, a court has heard.

Kevin Brosnan from Ardmore Park, Tallaght, Dublin was charged with a robbery last Thursday night at a Centra on the Old Bawn Road in Tallaght, which he denies.

He appeared at Dublin District Court and was refused bail by Judge Patricia McNamara.

Garda Dylan O’Malley told the court Mr Brosnan no reply when charged.

Objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the case, the garda said it was alleged the robbery happened at 8.20pm and was captured on CCTV.

It was alleged the man entered the shop holding a knife with clothes over his face and “shouting coronavirus at the security guard”.

It was alleged he chased the security man and threatened a cashier.

He had his face covered but the court heard the robber pulled down a scarf when challenged and he allegedly shouted “coronavirus”.

The court heard €630 was allegedly taken.

Defence solicitor Michael Hennessy said the CCTV showed a man with half his face covered.

He said his client denies that it was him.

The garda agreed with the solicitor that an identity parade was not conducted.

Mr Hennessy pleaded for bail and said his client would obey stern conditions: sign on daily at his local garda station, obey a curfew, and reside with his parents.

The solicitor said his client had the presumption of innocence and he asked the judge to dismiss the evidence of the alleged coronavirus threat.

Refusing bail, Judge McNamara said that was part of the evidence. There was an alleged robbery with a knife and a mention of coronavirus, she said.

Mr Brosnan faced a very serious charge, she remarked.

She said it was alleged he entered the shop holding a knife and shouting that he had the coronavirus "which is a threat in these times where people are very fearful, and it is a contagious disease”.

Mr Brosnan was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.

He was granted legal aid after the court heard he was unemployed.