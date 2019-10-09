News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Shop in south Dublin celebrates selling €500k EuroMillions Plus ticket

Shop in south Dublin celebrates selling €500k EuroMillions Plus ticket
Staff at the Centra store in Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, celebrate after the store sold the winning ticket for Tuesday night’s EuroMillions Plus top prize which was worth €500,000.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 12:57 PM

People in Dublin are being urged to check their EuroMillions tickets.

A stub for last night's €190m draw, that was sold at the Centra at Marlay Park, has landed someone half a million euro.

The €190m jackpot was won in the UK.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at the Centra store on Grange Road in Rathfarnham, Dublin 14.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw were: 04, 05, 14, 15, 16.

The shop's owner Breda Cahill said its not the first time they have sold a winning ticket.

She said: "We sold, I think it was either €14m or €15.5m there around 10 years ago.

"That was with a local syndicate, very local to us."

Ms Cahill is hoping that the winner comes forward.

She said: "There's great excitement, I mean there are people coming in now checking their tickets. We had it in our Ballinteer store a couple of years ago where nobody claimed it because they had obviously lost their ticket.

"So we don't want that to happen again this time around."

READ MORE

'It has to be part of the picture' - Taoiseach refuses to drop carbon tax rise in Budget

More on this topic

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €3mNo winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €3m

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3mNo Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3m

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

'I said to my husband ‘I think we won the Lotto’ and he didn’t even look up from the newspaper''I said to my husband ‘I think we won the Lotto’ and he didn’t even look up from the newspaper'


LottoEuroMillionsTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Kerry greenway hearing hears Kerry slug will suffer from 'unmitigated noise pollution'Kerry greenway hearing hears Kerry slug will suffer from 'unmitigated noise pollution'

Court hears firms, including council housing scheme, were being forced to pay protection money Court hears firms, including council housing scheme, were being forced to pay protection money

Hospital have more than 550 patients awaiting bedsHospital have more than 550 patients awaiting beds

Gardaí investigate after reports of shots fired in LouthGardaí investigate after reports of shots fired in Louth


Lifestyle

Wellness retreats, yoga workshops and fitness camps – take your pick of the best active breaks, says Ciara McDonnell.Six of the best fitness retreats in Ireland

Turn over a new leaf and fire up the taste buds this autumn with these top tipples, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Taste of autumn: 7 fruity reds to toast the change of seasons

After half a century of mysteries, Scooby snacks and unmasking ghouls, Luke Rix-Standing looks back at the canine crime-stopper’s enduring appeal.Scooby-Doo at 50: The surprisingly spooky kid’s show that became a benchmark of pop culture

Dyslexia is relatively common – but it can still be a source of confusion for many families. Liz Connor talks to an expert.Struggling with reading and writing? What to do if you think your child may have dyslexia

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »