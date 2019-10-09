Shop in south Dublin celebrates selling €500k EuroMillions Plus ticket

People in Dublin are being urged to check their EuroMillions tickets.

A stub for last night's €190m draw, that was sold at the Centra at Marlay Park, has landed someone half a million euro.

The €190m jackpot was won in the UK.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at the Centra store on Grange Road in Rathfarnham, Dublin 14.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw were: 04, 05, 14, 15, 16.

The shop's owner Breda Cahill said its not the first time they have sold a winning ticket.

She said: "We sold, I think it was either €14m or €15.5m there around 10 years ago.

"That was with a local syndicate, very local to us."

Ms Cahill is hoping that the winner comes forward.

She said: "There's great excitement, I mean there are people coming in now checking their tickets. We had it in our Ballinteer store a couple of years ago where nobody claimed it because they had obviously lost their ticket.

"So we don't want that to happen again this time around."